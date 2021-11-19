2021-2027 Auto Leasing Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Auto Leasing Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Auto Leasing industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Auto Leasing market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents more than 40% of the global market, followed by Europe, representing approximately a quarter market shares.

Among the APAC regions, China domains the car rental & leasing market, with the market share of 58%.

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Auto Leasing Market

The global Auto Leasing market size is projected to reach USD 113820 million by 2027, from USD 76350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Localiza

Movida

CAR Inc.

Unidas

Goldcar

Fox Rent A Car

Advantage Rent A Car

LeasePlan

ACE Rent A Car

eHi Car Services

U-Save

Yestock Auto

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Auto Leasing Market by Types:

Short-term Rental

Long-term Rental

Finance Leasing

Auto Leasing Market by Applications:

Airport

Off-airport

The study objectives of Auto Leasing Market report are:

To analyze and study the Auto Leasing Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Auto Leasing manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

