Industrial automation Market Size, Growth, Trends, Industry Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2028

Industrial automation refers to use of computers, robots, IOT based applications, and information technologies control systems for managing distinct processes. Industrial automation is less human intensive model and more technology intensive mode, made to minimize human intervention & lower the possibilities of errors. In the era of continuous technological developments, industrialization is become advanced and thus using 3D printing, automation, IIoT, 5G, digital transformation, AR & VR at a massive rate.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market includes adoption of robotics, industry 4.0, digital transformation in industrial activities. Adoption of mentioned technologies are positively impacting the scope of automation and thereby influencing the market growth. In addition to this, favorable government support for deployed state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G and robotics are some other aspects projected to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the industrial automation market.

Analysis By Hardware

(Motors and Drives, Robots, Sensors, Machine Vision Systems, Others)

Analysis By Technology

(Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controllers, Others)

Analysis By End User

(Oil and Gas, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Chemicals and Materials, Aerospace and Defense, Others)

Major Key Players in Industrial automation Market :

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION (M) SDN BHD

KOYO ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Maier and Vidorno

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

