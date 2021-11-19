Digital Farming Market is expected to Experience Tremendous Growth by 2028: Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Inc, Salt Mobile SA, Accenture, Deere and Company, Monsanto Company

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Digital Farming Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Digital Farming Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

Digitization of farming is expected to help feed the growing population. Global population is expected to increase by about 40% and reach 9.6 billion by 2050. Therefore, the overall food production needs to double to meet the rising demand for food. The current production rate, process, and distribution method would not be sufficient to feed the growing population; thus, adoption of new and advanced technology, at various levels of farming, is expected to become vital to meet the growing demand.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Vodafone Group PLC

Trimble Inc

Salt Mobile SA,

Accenture

Deere and Company

IBM

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagon

Monsanto Company

Aglytix Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Digital Farming market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as hardware, software, others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as precision farming, live stock monitoring, green house farming, others.

The state-of-the-art research on Digital Farming Market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

Speaking about this research report in particular, it includes:

Five Types of Segmentations (by Product Type, Power, Application, Distribution Channel, Region)

Five Major Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America)

Market Information For 10 Years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2021-2028 Forecast Period)

Key Industry Dynamics including factors that are Driving the Market, Prevailing Deterrent, Potential Opportunities as Well as Future Trends.

Ten Company Profiles (these are not just Major Players but a Mix of Leading, Emerging Players, Market Disruptors, Niche Market Players, etc.)

Industry Landscape Analysis

Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on this market at Global and Regional Level.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

The Table of Content for Digital Farming Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital Farming Market Landscape Digital Farming Market – Key Market Dynamics Digital Farming Market – Global Market Analysis Digital Farming Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type Digital Farming Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type of Product Digital Farming Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Service Digital Farming Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Farming Market Industry Landscape Digital Farming Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

