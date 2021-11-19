Quantum Computing Market with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Quantum computing is the application of quantum phenomena such as entanglement and superposition to solve problems. It aids in the development of new discoveries in a variety of fields, including smart materials, healthcare, energy, and others. In end uses such as healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, defense, banking & finance, energy & power, and others, it finds applications in optimization, modelling, sampling, and other areas.

Quantum computers and quantum physics are used to process information at the atomic and subatomic levels. Computing technology advancements open the path for better and more powerful quantum computers. The growing demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) business models, greater datacenter workloads, and rising complexity in processor design are the key drivers driving the quantum computing market.

Analysis By Product Type

(System, Services)

Analysis By Offering

(On Premises, Cloud based)

Analysis By Application

(Simulation, Optimization , Machine Learning, Others)

Analysis By Technology

(Trapped Ions, Superconducting Qubits, Quantum Annealing, Others)

End-Use Industry

(Space and Defense, Banking and Finance, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Energy and Power, Government, Others)

Major Key Players in Quantum Computing Market :

Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd

D-Wave Systems

Google

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

QCWare

Rigetti Computing

Honeywell International

