Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Aspects of COVID-19 Impact, Development Status and Forecast

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Report are:

Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co.Ltd.

(China)

Tongling Jintai Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Industrial Co.Ltd. (China)

and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Alfa Aesar

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co.Ltd. (China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

)

HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China)

Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.Ltd. (Japan)

. Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market: Information by Grade (Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Battery Grade and others), Application (Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Lithium Battery, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides and others), End Use (Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Medical, Electronics, Agrochemicals and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

Market analysis

The Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.49% to reach USD 594.3 Million by the year 2024. Also, it is less toxic in nature and has distinctive molecular structure, which makes it appropriate for diverse applications, namely fuel additives, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, solvents, and others. It is substantially used as a methylating driver in the production of analgesics, anti-infective, and antipyretic drugs. Earlier, DMC was produced by reacting phosgene with methanol. Due to the toxic nature of phosgene gas, DMC is now produced by oxidation of methanol carbonylation or transesterification. Dimethyl carbonate (DMC) is a non-toxic inorganic compound along with chemical formula OC(OCH3)2. It survives in liquid structure and is colorless. DMC is combustible and can be categorized as a carbonate ester. It can simply mix with almost all organic solvents, including alcohols, ketones, and ethers, among others. DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Moreover, growing concerns for eco-friendly production of thermoplastics has further boosted the DMC production. In addition, growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations to protect environmental health along with substantial competitive benefits of DMC are propelling the global market growth The growing production of polycarbonate on account of growing demand in the automotive and electronics industries is expected to propel the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market growth, as DMC is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate. It is considered as a greener alternative for manufacturing polycarbonates as it does not generate phenols or acids. Likewise, growing demand for DMC from the paints and coating industry to generate water-based eco-friendly paints is likely to generate lucrative opportunities to the market players operating this market. The global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market has been segmented into grade, application, end use, and region. On the basis of grade, the industrial segment held the major market share of 48.09% in the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 296.75 million during the review period owing its maximum DMC content (>99 weight %). It is mostly used in the production of polycarbonate which is extensively used in automotive and electronic industries. Furthermore, it is used in the production of adhesives and cleaning agents. By application, the polycarbonate segment dominated the global market with a market share of 45.03% in the year 2018 and was valued at USD 209.57 million. This is attributed to its flexibility, low weight, high durability, and superior resistance to heat and abrasion which makes it a suitable thermoplastic for automotive, electronic, medical, and construction end-use industries. Polycarbonate is the best material used in diverse applications such as optical media, DVDs, and CDs. The plastic segment, which is segmented on the basis of end use, is accounted for the largest market share of 54.23% in the year 2018 and is expected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 4.18%. this is mainly attributed to the growing consumption of polycarbonate plastics in electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific. Also, plastic-enabling technologies account for more than 60% of the automobile weight.

Market segmentation

Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented on the basis of Grade, application and region. By grade the global dimethyl carbonate market has been divided into Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Battery Grade. By application the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been segmented into Polycarbonate, Fuel Additive, Solvent, Pharmaceuticals, Lithium Battery, Pesticides and Others. Based on region the Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been divided into different regions covering various countries, such as North America covering US and Canada, Europe covering Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional analysis

Geographically, Global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market has been split into different regions like North America covering US and Canada, Europe covering Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America, Middle East & Africa covering UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa. In the year 2018, the Global Dimethyl Carbonate market was dominated by Asia-Pacific market and accounted for the major share in the year 2018, i.e., 54.79%. It is anticipated to register the maximum CAGR of 5.39% by the end of the year 2024. This is attributed to the high utilization of DMC in electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industries. Moreover, large consumer base and increasing disposable income is further boosting the regional market. In addition, improving customer preferences towards color and superior quality paints is the region is likely to boost the market. Also, the presence of major DMC producers in the region such as Ube Industries Ltd, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. help in serving the products in the region. China is the leading country in the region, which is followed by India, Japan, and South Korea.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market are Dimethyl carbonate manufacturers, Nationalized laboratory, Traders and distributors of dimethyl carbonate, Potential investors, Production process industries and Raw material suppliers. Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co., Ltd., (China),Tongling Jintai Chemical Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Alfa Aesar, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Merck KGaA (Germany),), HaiKe Chemical Group Ltd. (China), Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan),. Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), are some of the prominent players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate (DMC) market

The Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) market.Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

