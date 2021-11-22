Legal Marijuana Market Aspects of COVID-19 Impact, Development Status and Forecast

Global Legal Marijuana Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Legal Marijuana Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Legal Marijuana Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Legal Marijuana Market Report are:

Medicine Man (U.S.)

AmeriCann Inc. (U.S.)

Novus Acquisition & Development (U.S.)

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (Canada)

GW Pharmaceuticals (U.K.)

Canopy Growth (Canada)

Insys Therapeutics (U.S.)

Marijuana is dried leaves, stems, flowers or seeds derived from Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The consumption of marijuana is limited to certain countries where it is termed as legal marijuana. In certain countries legalization of marijuana is done for both recreation and medicinal purposes. However, in most of the countries marijuana is legalized only for a medicinal purpose. Legal marijuana is useful in the treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis, and many other diseases which is driving its application in the healthcare sector.

Scientists are continuously researching on the marijuana species to bring out value-added products from the cannabis strains, which is supporting the growth of the legal marijuana market. Growing demand for legal marijuana for recreational activity is projected to boost the growth of the legal marijuana market over the forecast period. Increasing legalization of marijuana market in various countries is having a positive impact on the legal marijuana market.

High consumption of marijuana in North America, mainly in the U.S. and Canada is influencing the market growth since the last few years. There has been an increased inclination towards legal marijuana in Turkey, Australia, Argentina, and the Philippines over past years. Growing trend of consumption of legal marijuana among the youth is expected to surge the market growth. However, any kind of use of marijuana is illegal in countries such as India, Japan, China, and South East Asian Countries.

Regional Analysis:

The global legal marijuana market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the market holding the lion’s share of over 85% in which the U.S. is dominating the market followed by Canada. Moreover, Europe is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.23% over the forecast period.

Segments:

Legal marijuana market is segmented on the basis of a type such as indica, sativa, hybrid, and others. Among them, sativa is anticipated to dominate the market and hold over 50% share of the global market over the forecast period. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into medical use and other use. Legal marijuana is gaining acceptance for other uses, which is witnessed to grow at a CAGR of 13.08% over the review period.

Key Players:

The leading players in the global legal marijuana market primarily are Medicine Man (U.S.), AmeriCann, Inc. (U.S.), Novus Acquisition & Development (U.S.), Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (Canada), GW Pharmaceuticals (U.K.), Canopy Growth (Canada), Insys Therapeutics (U.S.)

Target Audience:

Legal marijuana manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

RoW is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.18% over the noticed period in which Australia, Turkey, and Argentina are the major contributors

Sativa accounts for over 50% share of the legal marijuana market

Regional and country analysis of legal marijuana Market development and demand forecast to 2022 market:

As per the analysis, the global legal marijuana market is poised to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 22.03% during the forecasted period.

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Australia

o Colombia

o Other Countries

Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o The Netherlands

o Austria

o Czech Republic

o Rest of Europe

RoW

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Philippines

The Legal Marijuana Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Legal Marijuana Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Legal Marijuana Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Legal Marijuana in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Legal Marijuana market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Legal Marijuana market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Legal Marijuana market.Legal Marijuana Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Legal Marijuana Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

