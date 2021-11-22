Veterinary Ultrasound Market Position and Key Challenges, Growth Drivers Comparative Study

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Veterinary Ultrasound Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Veterinary Ultrasound Market Report are:-

GE HealthcareXuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. LtdEsaoteMindraySamsung Medison Co. LtdBCF TechnologyFujifilm SonoSite IncEdan Instruments

IncCHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO. LtdSonoScape Medical CorpShantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd (SIUICANON INCHitachiLtd.Siemens Healthcare

Introduction

Ultrasound is used to detect changes in appearance, size, or contour of organs, tissues, and vessels or to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasounds are imaging devices used to image areas such as the abdomen and chest or heart of small animals. Ultrasounds also help to improve the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care.

The veterinary industry remains influenced by the constant technological evolution taking place in the healthcare sector. Over the years, imaging devices have undergone a tremendous transformation with further altercations expected in the future. As a result, veterinary ultrasound has also progressed significantly. Increased efforts towards improving imaging technology are helping lift the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care. During the review period, the global market for veterinary is expected to be influenced by factors such as increased expenditure on pet care, growing animal companion trend, and raising awareness about animal health.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is expected to reach a market value of USD 234.55 million by 2023 from USD 145.23 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 37.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 32.2% and 20.5%, respectively.

The global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into animal type, type, product type, therapeutic area, imaging technology, end user, and region.

By animal type, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals.

On the basis of type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D ultrasound imaging, and Doppler imaging.

On the basis of product type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into devices and software. Devices are further segmented into cart-based ultrasound scanners and portable/compact ultrasound scanners.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

On the basis of imaging technology, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analog imaging technology, and contrast imaging technology.

By end user, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into veterinary clinics and veterinary hospitals.

Key Players

GE Healthcare, Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., Ltd, Esaote, Mindray, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, BCF Technology, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Edan Instruments, Inc., CHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., SonoScape Medical Corp, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (SIUI), CANON INC., Hitachi, Ltd, Siemens Healthcare, and others.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global veterinary ultrasound market

•To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

•To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

•To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

•To provide economic factors that influence the global veterinary ultrasound market

•To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global veterinary ultrasound market

Target Audience

•Medical Device Companies

•Research and Development (R&D) Companies

•Government Research Institutes

•Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

•The global veterinary ultrasound market is expected to reach USD 234.55 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2017 to 2023

•On the basis of animal type, the small companion animal segment holds the largest market share of 64.8% and is estimated to reach USD 154.40 million by 2023 from USD 106.61 million in 2017

•The Americas is expected to reach USD 87.20 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2018 to 2023.

•Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.75% by 2023

Regional analysis

•Americas

oNorth America

US

Canada

oLatin America

•Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

•Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

The Veterinary Ultrasound Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Veterinary Ultrasound Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Veterinary Ultrasound Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Veterinary Ultrasound in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Veterinary Ultrasound market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Veterinary Ultrasound market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Veterinary Ultrasound market.Veterinary Ultrasound Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Veterinary Ultrasound Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

