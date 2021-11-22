Mechanical Locks Market Latest Trends and Development, Future Business Prospect and Forecast

Global Mechanical Locks Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Mechanical Locks Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Mechanical Locks Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Mechanical Locks Market Report are:

Spectrum Brands Inc. (U.S.)

DOM Security (France)

Allegion PLC (Ireland)

Draper Tools Ltd (U.K.)

EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH (Austria)

Codelocks Inc. (U.S.)

Nuova Oxidal SRL (Italy)

August Bremicker Söhne KG (ABUS) (Germany)

Assa Abloy (Sweden)

and Serrature Meroni SpA (Italy)

Mechanical locks are used for security purposes. The global locks market has been growing due to the deployment of security-based products such as mechanical and digital locks at residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Increasing security concerns across all the world are driving the need for high-security locking systems in residential and commercial spaces.

The demand for mechanical locks is expected to be driven by the rising need for two-way locks, also known as double-sided locks, in the emergency exits of buildings for evacuation during fires and other calamities. Two-way locks accept a key on either side of the door, even if it is not completely rotated. A key or keypad is needed on either side of the door to activate the two-way locking mechanism.

Over the past decade, there have been rapid technological developments in locks with a shift from mechanical to electronic smart locks. Smart electronic locks offer networked access control, which is expected to hamper the growth of the global mechanical locks market during the review period.

Regional analysis

The global mechanical locks market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The European market accounted for the majority market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The sale of padlocks in Europe is low as compared to other regions due to consumer inclination toward premium products. However, the sales of deadlocks are expected to increase.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers of mechanical locks. The regional market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period. China is one of the leading markets in the region, accounting for the largest projected market share during the review period. Rapid industrialization and a rising population are fueling the demand for residential construction. Moreover, the Indian market is also expected to exhibit a significant growth rate of 5.78% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The construction industry in India has grown over the past few years due to investments in infrastructure and construction projects. Additionally, developments in the Indian manufacturing and retail industries are also expected to support the growth of the mechanical locks market.

Segments

The global mechanical locks market has also been segmented on the basis of product type, grade, and raw material.

The global mechanical locks market has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into padlocks, mortise locks, cylindrical locks, deadbolts, and others. In 2018, the cylindrical locks segment accounted for the majority of the market share and is projected to reach USD 2,435.5 million by the end of 2023. The deadbolts segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.41% during the review period.

On the basis of grade, the global mechanical locks market has been segmented into grade 1, grade 2, and grade 3. The grade 3 segment held the largest market share of 49.6% in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4,145.8 million by the end of 2023. The grade 1 segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 5.27% during the forecast period.

On the basis of raw material, the global mechanical locks market has been segmented into stainless steel, copper, iron, aluminum, and others.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global mechanical locks market are Spectrum Brands Inc. (US), DOM Security (France), Allegion PLC (Ireland), Draper Tools Ltd (UK), EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH (Austria), Codelocks Inc. (US), Nuova Oxidal SRL (Italy), August Bremicker Söhne KG (ABUS) (Germany), Assa Abloy (Sweden), and Serrature Meroni SpA (Italy).

Target Audience

• Mechanical locks manufacturers

• Locks manufacturers

• Real estate industry

• Raw material suppliers

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

• The growth of the real estate sector in developing economies is considered to be a significant factor for the rising demand for mechanical locks at the global level.

• Growing consumer preference for smart locks can pose a major threat to the players in the global mechanical locks market.

Global Mechanical Locks Market Research Report—Forecast till 2023:

As per analysis, the global mechanical locks market is estimated to reach USD 8,525.2 million by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

The report also offers a regional analysis:

•North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

•Europe

oUK

oGermany

oFrance

oItaly

oSpain

oRussia

oRest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oAustralia & New Zealand

oThailand

oIndonesia

oBangladesh

oRest of Asia-Pacific

•Latin America

oBrazil

oRest of Latin America

•Middle East & Africa

oSouth Africa

oEgypt

oNigeria

oKenya

oSaudi Arabia

oRest of the Middle East & Africa

The Mechanical Locks Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Mechanical Locks Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Mechanical Locks Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Mechanical Locks in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Mechanical Locks market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Mechanical Locks market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Mechanical Locks market.Mechanical Locks Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Mechanical Locks Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

