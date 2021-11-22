Global Voice Assistant Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Voice Assistant Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Voice Assistant Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

TOP Manufactures in Voice Assistant Market Report are:

Amazon Inc. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Orange S.A. (France)

Next IT Corporation (U.K.)

Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.K.)

Nuance Communications (U.S.) and Nokia Networks (Netherlands) among others.

Report Description

Introduction

Voice recognition technology is growing at a faster pace owing to its increasing number of benefits such as accessibility, flexibility and better productivity is driving the voice recognition market. It has wide application area predominantly into home automation system. Voice assistant provides unrivaled convenience and that is the major factor driving the growth of voice assistant market. Voice assistants have moved far ahead from being applications to becoming access points for personalized services. With increasing adoption of smart homes, there has been a considerate increase in implementation of voice assistants too. Voice assistants are integrated in the smart home devices and these devices can be monitored by userâ€™s voice. Voice control is showing its impact and is considered to be the future of home automation. Amazonâ€™s Alexa works with many smart homes devices and helps to control the devices just with a voice command. Gadgets like cooker and oven are also integrated with voice assistants and are powered with artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence improvements and other infrastructure oriented advancements are basically driving the growth of voice assistant market. Alexa even allows to order a pizza or book a cab ride with its voice control features. Google has announced integration of third party transactional services into Google Home like WhatsApp and Uber. With such integration the demand for self service applications is showing rapid growth and driving the growth of voice assistant market.

Technological advancements are making the voice assistants more capable. These advancements are due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and growing popularity of internet of things. Voice searches provide users with various benefits like hands free computing and also offers translation features. Technology giants have come up with their voice assistants like Appleâ€™s Siri and Amazonâ€™s Echo which make the mobile user experience more convenient and user friendly too. Companies like Samsung, Orange, Alibaba, and Motorola have also entered into this market. Alexa, Amazonâ€™s voice assistant holds the largest market share of voice assistant market with the growing popularity of its application.

The global voice assistant market is expected to grow approximately at USD 7840.82 Million by 2023, approx. 39.27% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of voice assistant market includes Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Orange S.A. (France), Next IT Corporation (U.K.), Creative Virtual Ltd. (U.K.), Nuance Communications (U.S.) and Nokia Networks (Netherlands) among others.

Global Voice Assistant Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the voice assistant market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the voice assistant market based on porterâ€™s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of technology, application and end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the voice assistant market.

Target Audience

Technology investors

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings

The global voice assistant market is expected to reach USD 7840.82 Million by 2023.

By Technology, speech recognition sub segment in voice assistant market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately 39.51% CAGR during forecast period.

By Application, messenger bots sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 39.67% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

By End User, individual users sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 40.07% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global voice assistant market followed by Europe region, while Asia Pacific ranks third in the voice assistant market.

Regional and Country Analysis of Voice Assistant Market Estimation and Forecast

Voice assistant market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and integration is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is dominating the global voice assistant market share followed by Europe which stands as the second biggest market due to increasing applications whereas, Asia Pacific stands as third largest market.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Voice Assistant Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Voice Assistant Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Voice Assistant Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Voice Assistant in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Voice Assistant market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Voice Assistant market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Voice Assistant market.Voice Assistant Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Voice Assistant Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

