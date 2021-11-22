Global Wood Coatings Market Report with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Wood Coatings Market analysis have current study and addition to the potential feature of the market primarily depends upon the facet of the business which compete on the current market, high factors and appropriated analysis. Global Wood Coatings Market report consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application.

Get a Sample PDF of the report –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13243096

TOP Manufactures in Wood Coatings Market Report are:-

Asian Paints

Jotun

DowDuPontInc.

Arkema SA

Hempel A/S

Akzo Nobel NV

DowDuPontInc.

Berger Paints India Limited

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

the Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG IndustriesInc.

and PRM International

INC

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13243096

Wood Coatings are a special class of paints and coatings for wooden surfaces. They are used to enhance aesthetic appeal and ensure surface protection of wooden surfaces such as furniture, cabinets, sidings, and decking & floorings, among others. Various types of wood coatings include stains and varnishes, shellac coatings, wood preservatives, water repellants, and others. Wood coatings are available in different categories, based on technology such as solvent-based, water-based, high solids, and UV curing. Resins are one of the vital ingredients present in wood coatings. Some of the commonly used resins in wood coatings are polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylic, and polyester. Wood coatings find extensive scope in both residential and non-residential applications. Wood coating process involves smoothening the wooden surface by sanding, scraping, or planing, followed by filling the imperfections or nail holes on the surface using wood putty or wood filler. Once the wooden surface is smooth, stains or bleach are used to change color of the wood according to the preference. The next step involves the application of coatings which consists of several coats of wax, shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, or paint, and each coat is typically followed by sanding. Finally, the surface is polished using steel wool, rottenstone or other materials, depending on the degree of shine required. Additionally, a final coat of wax is applied over the finish to add a layer of protection.

The global wood coatings market is valued at USD 9,118.3 Million in 2017 and expected to grow substantially and register a healthy CAGR of 5.80% to reach USD 12,729.4 Million by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the market was sized at 3,139.0 thousand tons in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% over the forecast period. The growth of the global construction and renovation industry is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the global wood coatings market. Increased consumer purchasing power across the globe is also contributing to the product market.

Based on type, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue. Based on technology, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue. Based on end-user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future. The emergence of new technologies in wood coating and the demand for low-VOC coatings are likely to create new growth opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period.

However, the availability of low-cost substitutes and stringent environmental regulations for solvent-based wood coatings may restrain the growth of the product market during the forecast period. Furthermore, fluctuating prices of raw materials are considered to be the major challenge faced by manufacturers in the global wood coatings market.

Global Wood Coating Market Share, by Product, 2017 (%)

Sources: Analysis

Regional Analysis

The global wood coatings market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing and largest market, accounting for 50.1% of the overall market in 2017. This can be attributed to the aggressive growth of the residential construction in the region.

Europe held the second largest market share of 20.9% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

North America held the third largest market share of 18.0% in 2017. The region is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Segmentation

The global wood coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, by technology, by resin, application and region.

Based on type, the market comprises solvent-based, UV curing, high solid solvent-based, and water-based coatings. Among these segments, solvent-based coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 40.0% of the total market revenue.

Based on technology, the market comprises furniture, cabinets, sidings, decking & flooring, and others. Among these segments, furniture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 by generating 54.1% of the total market revenue.

Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as residential and non-residential. Among these end user industry, residential segment accounted for largest market share and witness remarkable growth in near future.

The global wood coatings market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Wood Coatings market are Asian Paints, Jotun, DowDuPont, Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, Akzo Nobel NV, DowDuPont, Inc., Berger Paints India Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, the Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and PRM International, INC.

Key Findings

According to The global wood coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the review period to reach USD 12729.4 million by the end of 2023. The solvent-based wood coatings segment accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2017 with a market value of USD 3646.4 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer demand for a high gloss finish.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

•North America

oUS

oCanada

•Europe

oGermany

oNetherlands

oBelgium

oPoland

oItaly

oRussia

oUK

oFrance

oSpain

oRest of Europe

•Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oAustralia & New-Zealand

oMalaysia

oThailand

oSouth Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

•Middle East & Africa

oEgypt

oUAE

oIsrael

oSaudi Arabia

oTurkey

oRest of the Middle East & Africa

•Latin America

oBrazil

oArgentina

oMexico

oRest of Latin America

Intended Audience

•Wood Coatings manufacturers

•Coating manufacturers

•Traders and distributors of Wood Coatings

•Research and development institutes

•Potential investors

•Raw material suppliers

•Nationalized laboratories

DC description

•Wood Coatings

•Wood Composite Coatings

•Coatings

•Composite Coatings

•Paints & Coatings

•Wood preservatives

The Wood Coatings Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Wood Coatings Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.

The Wood Coatings Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

Get a Sample Copy of the Wood Coatings Market Report 2021

Purchase this Report (Price 4450 USD for Single User License) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13243096

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wood Coatings in these regions covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Wood Coatings market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Wood Coatings market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Wood Coatings market.Wood Coatings Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Wood Coatings Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Detailed TOC of Global Wood Coatings Market Analysis & Forecast

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Growth Factors

2.1.1 Rising Security and Safety Concern

2.1.2 Wood Coatings in Developing Countries

2.1.3 Enhanced Business Productivity

2.2 Market Restraints

2.3 Wood Coatings Supply Chain Process

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Global Wood Coatings Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Sub-segment

4 Global Wood Coatings Market, By Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sub-segment

4.2.1 Wood Coatings Components

5 Global Wood Coatings Market, By Verticals

5.1 Introduction

6 Global Wood Coatings Market, By Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market, By Regions

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 U.K.

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 France

6.2.3.3 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 Asia-Pacific

6.2.5 China

6.2.6 Japan

6.2.7 India

6.2.7.1 Rest of Asia-pacific

6.2.8 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.2.8.1 Middle East & Africa

6.2.8.2 Latin Countries

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1.1 Business Overview

7.3.1.2 Product/Service Portfolio

7.3.1.3 Business Strategy

7.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8 Appendix

8.1 Scope of the Study

8.1.1 Research Objective

8.1.2 Assumption

8.1.3 Limitation

8.2 Market Structure

9 Research Methodologies

9.1 Research Process

9.2 Primary Research

9.3 Secondary Research

9.4 Market Size Estimation

9.5 Forecast Model

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13243096

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Stage Hoist Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Stage Hoist Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Stage Hoist Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Stage Hoist Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Stage Hoist Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Streaming Media Device Market: Industry Trends, Size,Growth, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Streaming Media Device Market: Industry Trends, Size,Growth, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Streaming Media Device Market: Industry Trends, Size,Growth, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Streaming Media Device Market: Industry Trends, Size,Growth, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027

Streaming Media Device Market: Industry Trends, Size,Growth, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2027