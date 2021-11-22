Virtual Fitting Room Market Analysis, Importance And Regional Outlook| Forecast To 2028

The global virtual fitting room market is set to gain impetus from the increasing integration of the augmented reality (AR) technology by prominent apparel brands, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Bloomingdales, and Levi’s for enhancing their virtual fitting solutions. Shopify, for instance, mentioned that the integration of AR is estimated to exhibit a conversion rate of 94%. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Virtual Fitting Room Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size stood at USD 2.97 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 3.50 billion in 2021 to USD 12.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 20.6% in 2021-2028.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

A list of renowned virtual fitting room providers present in the global market:

AstraFit (Kyiv, Ukraine)

Else Corp Srl (Milan, Italy)

FXGear Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Fit Analytics (Snapchat) (Berlin, Germany)

Fision AG (Zürich, Switzerland)

Magic Mirror LLC (New York, United States)

MemoMi Labs Inc. (California, United States)

Zugara Inc. (California, United States)

NeXR Technologies SE (Berlin, Germany)

Sizebay (Coimbra, Portugal)

My Size Inc. (Israel)

SenseMi ViuBox (Dubai)

Shandong Yashe Information Technology Co., Ltd. (Shandong)

Reactive Reality AG (Graz, Austria)

True Fit Corporation (Boston, United States)

COVID-19 Pandemic: Temporary Shutdown of Stores Has Spurred Demand Dramatically

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the application of VR and AR technologies. Government bodies have implemented social distancing and lockdown norms to prevent transmission. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of remote purchasing and non-touch shopping techniques. NielsenIQ, for instance, mentioned that many companies have improved their online infrastructure to boost transparency and trust amid the pandemic. Also, the temporary shutdown of brick-and-mortar stores has compelled customers to opt for online shopping for purchasing apparels. These factors are expected to drive this industry amid the pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Segments-

Apparel Segment Held 34.8% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on applications, the market is segregated into apparel, eyewear, cosmetics & beauty products, jewellery & watches, and others. Out of these, apparel segment held 34.8% in terms of the virtual fitting room market share in 2020 and is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising focus of various fashion brands, such as Bloomingdales, Adidas, and ASOS to broaden their sales of the apparels section.

Report Coverage-

Our detailed research reports offer a comprehensive coverage of the virtual fitting room industry, ensuring a deep and holistic understanding of the market. It also provides granular and actionable data. We strive to ensure that you receive the best strategies for increasing sales of your products. Our key mission is service orientation. We also conduct extensive primary and secondary research to help you track the latest innovations, regulatory developments, and competitive landscape.

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of E-commerce and M-commerce Industries to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, online shopping is considered to be an effective alternative to conventional shopping. The expansion of the m-commerce and e-commerce industries is anticipated to boost the virtual fitting room market growth in the upcoming years. On top of that, online retailers are also introducing cutting-edge features, such as looks comparison, screen sharing, and video chatting to attract more customers. However, during online shopping, customers cannot touch or feel the product. It may hinder the demand for virtual type fitting rooms.

Ask for Customization: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/virtual-fitting-room-vfr-market-100322

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Backed by Presence of Retailers and Fashion Industry Players

Geographically, North America procured USD 1.18 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It is set to retain its dominance in the near future because of the presence of a large number of e-commerce companies, fashion industry players, and retailers in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to generate the second position on account of the rising online shopping in major countries, such as Italy, France, and the U.K. In Asia Pacific, the surging adoption of augmented & virtual reality, as well as artificial intelligence would aid demand for virtual fitting rooms.

Quick Buy- Virtual Fitting Room Market: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100322

Other Exclusive Reports:

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]