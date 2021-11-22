Agricultural Microbial Market Growth, Emerging Value and Guide By 2028

The agricultural microbial refers to the microorganisms that are vital for maintaining the soil quality and useful in agriculture. Chemical fertilizers like dichloro diphenyl trichloroethane (DDT) caused certain long term ill-effects such as excessive soil erosion and transportation of sediments. Also, overuse of such fertilizers led to the destruction of farmer-friendly insects and microorganisms which rendered crops more prone to diseases.

Agricultural microbial mainly focuses on the effective microorganisms that positively affect the soil quality, plant health, growth, and yield. Lactobacillus casei and yeast are examples of effective microorganisms. Agriculture microbial enhance crop production and create a sustainable agriculture environment by conserving natural resources. Certain bacteria, fungi, and viruses act as biocontrol agents and biofertilizers and are used to control pests, weeds, and pathogens on plants. Besides, agriculture microbial act as nitrogen fixers and phosphate solubilizers and often provide high yield by controlling diseases in plants.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Agricultural Microbial Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Agricultural Microbial Market Report: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation

Based on type: Bacteria, fungi, virus, and others.

Based on function: Soil amendment and crop protection.

Based on formulation: Dry formulation and liquid formulation.

Based On application: Soil treatment, foliar spray, and seed treatment.

Based On crop type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

