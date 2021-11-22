Aerospace Coating Market Trends, Growth And Guide By 2027

Aircraft need to withstand high climatic stress that generally damages the metal surface resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance. Aerospace coatings provide better resistance against corrosion, ultraviolet rays and solar heat, fog, and other adverse weather conditions. The coating also protects the aircraft from corrosion and chemical attacks.

North America is the largest markets for aerospace coatings. The region presents high demand for aerospace coating due to the booming aerospace industry in the US and the emergence of major aerospace players in the region. Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing are major players in the aerospace coating market in the world. Moreover, the rise in spending by governments of North American countries is expected to boost the demand for military aerospace coating products.

Leading Aerospace Coating Market Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Hardide plc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Zircotec.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Aerospace Coating Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Aerospace Coating Market Report: North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East & Africa.

Aerospace Coating Market – by Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Aerospace Coating Market – by Technology

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Aerospace Coating Market – by End User

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

