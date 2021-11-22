Global Automotive Pumps Market Analysis to 2028 – Aisin Seiki Co., Concentric AB, Continental AG,   DENSO Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Johnson Electric, JTEKT Corporation

Automotive pumps are utilized for transferring automotive fluids in the vehicles. These pumps are mainly used for improving vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. The increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions has pushed several manufacturers to design and develop advanced pumps.

Major Players in the market are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Concentric AB

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Johnson Electric

JTEKT Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Global Automotive Pump Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Pump Type (Fuel Supply Pump, Fuel Injection Pump, Transmission Oil Pump, Engine Oil Pump, Steering Pump, Coolant Pump, Windshield Washer Pump, Vacuum Pump); Technology (Electric Pump, Mechanical Pump); Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV)

Market Scope

The “Global Automotive Pumps Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Pumps market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Pumps market with detailed market segmentation pump type, technology, vehicle type, and geography. The global Automotive Pumps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Pumps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Pumps market.

Market Dynamics

The key factors contributing to the growth of the automotive pump market include rising implementation of environmental regulations, increasing vehicle production, and increasing vehicle electrification. Moreover, the increase in adoption of advanced automotive technologies such as automatic transmission and gasoline direct injection is also driving the growth of the market.

