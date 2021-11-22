Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Constant Velocity Joint in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Constant Velocity Joint companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint market was valued at 4916.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5244.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Automotive Constant Velocity Joint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Outboard Joints
Inboard Joints
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Constant Velocity Joint revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Constant Velocity Joint revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automotive Constant Velocity Joint sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automotive Constant Velocity Joint sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
NTN
SDS
Nexteer
Wanxiang
Hyundai WIA
Neapco
Guansheng
SKF
Seohan Group
IFA Rotorion
JTEKT
Xiangyang Automobile Bearing
AAM
Heri Automotive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Constant Velocity Joint Players in Global Market
