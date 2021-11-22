Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Medical Ultrasound are technology that uses high frequency sound wave for producing diagnostic images. These are non-invasive and safe procedure used for examination of body parts such as heart, organ and blood vessel in the abdomen and joints.

The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing use of medical ultrasound equipment, rising demand of point-of-care testing, growing demand for non-invasive solutions and technological advancements. Nevertheless, risk of high radiation and high cost of the equipment are expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period.

Here we have listed the top Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market companies

Analogic Corporation FUJIFILM Corporation GENERAL ELECTRIC ESAOTE SPA Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG Koninklijke Philips N.V CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION Siemens Healthcare Private Limited Samsung Medison Co., Ltd Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global Medical Ultrasound Equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, display, portability, applications and end users. Based on technology the market is segmented into Diagnostic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Ultrasound. Based on display the market is segmented into Color Ultrasound Devices, Black and White Ultrasound Devices. Based on portability the market is segmented into Trolley/Cart Based, Compact/Portable. Based on application the market is segmented into Cardiology, Radiology, Women’s health, Point of Care, Urology, Orthopedic, Cancer, Neurology, Others. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Private Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION1.3.1 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By Technology1.3.2 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By Display1.3.3 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By Portability1.3.4 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By Application1.3.5 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By End User1.3.6 Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market – By Region1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MEDICAL ULTRASOUND EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. PEST ANALYSIS4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MEDICAL ULTRASOUND EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES5.4. FUTURE TRENDS5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

