Neuronavigation Systems Market to Drive with Specialties Associated with Improved Accuracy, Safety and Efficiency for The Systems, Says Fortune Business Insights

Using neuronavigation systems have become a standard procedure for neurosurgery and associated specialties due to improved accuracy, safety and efficiency says Fortune Business Insights In a report, titled “Neuronavigation Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Optical Systems, Electromagnetic Systems), By Application (Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Spinal Surgery), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. Neuronavigation systems are widely used for operative management of brain tumours, including various clinical advantages for surgeons.

Neuronavigation to Assist of Neurosurgeons in Operative Purposes, And Even During Surgeries

Set of computer-assisted technologies used by neurosurgeons for controlling and navigating within the limits of the skull, including verbal column throughout surgery and transcranial magnetic stimulation is called Neuronavigation. Neuronavigation methods allow having a standard procedure for neurosurgery and associated specialties due to improved accuracy, safety and efficiency.

Neuronavigation systems are increasingly used in the operative management of brain tumors, which also offers several clinical advantages to the surgeon. Several other functionalities of the neuronavigation systems comprise of specific planning of the incision & craniotomy and determination of small subcortical lesions. An estimation of around 23,880 Individuals (13,720 males and 10,160 females) in the U.S. were diagnosed with primary cancerous tumours of the brain and spinal cord, according to the American society of clinical oncology, 2017. Two top market players in 2013, launched navigation-ready instrumentation for neurology procedures.

Rising Cases of Neurological Disorders To Boost Market

Rising incidence of neurological disorders such as cancer, brain tumor and strokes, to act as the prime drivers in boost market growth for global neuronavigation systems. Announcing new and innovative technological advancement of neuronavigation systems by key players is also predicted to fuel the demand in the global neuronavigation systems market. Improvised system and hospitals will enhance the neuronavigation systems market. At the time of surgery, brain shift may occur causing deformation of the brain, for the reason volume of the resected tumor, the intraoperative position of the patient, gravity, and loss of cerebrospinal fluid. Nonetheless, the high-cost maintenance and acquisition of neuronavigation systems, along with clinical complications are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the global neuronavigation systems market.

North America Holds the Maximum Share in Global Neuronavigation Systems Market

The segmentation of the global neuronavigation systems market is as follows, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions North America to have dominance, holding maximum shares in the global neuronavigation systems market due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders and the demand for technologically advanced

neurological systems. In the Asia Pacific region, Japan is predicted to give the largest market opportunity. This is also due to the high prevalence of the neurological diseases in the country along with developed healthcare infrastructure of the country.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global neuronavigation systems market are Northern Digital Inc., ClaroNav, Medtronic, Stryker, BrainLAB AG, Synaptive Medical, and Parsis Co. and other players.