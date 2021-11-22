| 2021 – 26 | Industry Share, Size, Growth, Types, Products, Trends

India Insulin Pumps Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global India Insulin Pumps Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global India Insulin Pumps Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of India Insulin Pumps is to hit USD 18.5 million value by 2025 at CAGR of 9.0%.

Patch Pumps Sub-segment to Dominate Owing to Clinically Proven Benefits

The India insulin pumps market consists of only the type segment. But based on type, the market is grouped into insulin pumps and consumables. In terms of insulin pumps, the market is further segregated into sub-segments, such as patch pumps and tethered pumps. By consumables, the market is fragmented into infusion sets, reservoirs, and others.

The patch pumps sub-segment is expected to grow at a fast pace by showcasing a high CAGR in the coming years. It would also acquire the maximum India insulin pumps market share. The growth is attributable to their rising popularity in the country because of their clinically proven convenience and benefits. These pumps can be controlled wirelessly by another device. The device will program the insulin delivery from the patch. They can also be kept in a single case without tubing, unlike the tethered pumps. Also, they can be attached to the body with self-adhesive.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Insulin Pumps

oTethered Pumps

oPatch Pumps

Consumables

oReservoirs

oInfusion Sets

oOthers

