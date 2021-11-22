Recombinant Vaccines Market 2021-2026 Study & Future Prospects Including key players Profiles

The global recombinant vaccines market size is projected to reach USD 21.00 billion by the end of 2026. The advancements in molecular genomics have opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Recombinant Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Subunit and Live Attenuated), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Human Papillomavirus, Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Herpes Zoster, Meningococcal B, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 8.97 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of regulatory approvals, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory clearances have made the highest impact on the market in recent years. In December 2019, Merck received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new vaccine. The ERVEBO was the first ever Ebola vaccine. The approval for ERVEBO will encourage several manufacturers. In October 2017, the USFDA approved GlaxoSmithKline’s new vaccine SHINGRIX which is used for the treatment of herpes zoster. The report highlights the importance of these vaccines on the global market. The report includes a few of the other drug approvals of recent years and gauges their impact on the market.

