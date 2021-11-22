Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share And Development By 2027

The assisted reproductive technologies (ART) market size is projected to reach USD 45.06 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 21.32 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technique (In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others), By Procedure (Fresh Donor, Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Donor, and Frozen Non-donor), By End User (Fertility Clinics, and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, increasing stress levels amongst the population is likely to result in the rising prevalence of infertility. It will aid in the fertility services market growth during the forecast period.
The report covers:
- Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Leading Players operating in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- CARE Fertility
- Monash IVF Group
- Bloom IVF Centre
- Carolinas Fertility Institute
- California Cryobank
- European Sperm Bank
- INVO Bioscience
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Other key market players
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Infertility, By Key Regions/Countries, 2018
- Number of Registered Fertility Clinics for Key Countries
- Technological Advancements in ART procedures
- Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique
- In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
- Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)
- Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
- Fresh Donor
- Fresh Non-donor
- Frozen Donor
- Frozen Non-donor
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals
- Fertility Clinics
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa