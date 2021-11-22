Arc Flash Protection System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Arc Flash Protection System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Arc Flash Protection System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Arc Flash Protection System market was valued at 1761.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2057.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Arc Flash Protection System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Arc Flash Protection System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Arc Flash Protection System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Arc Flash Detection & Control System

Personal Protective Equipment

China Arc Flash Protection System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Arc Flash Protection System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Processing

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Transportation & Infrastructure

Global Arc Flash Protection System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Arc Flash Protection System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Arc Flash Protection System Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Arc Flash Protection System Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Toshiba Corporation

Basler Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Littelfuse

Schneider Electric

Eaton

