MicroRNA Market Size, Share And Development By 2027

Rising prevalence of chronic and acute disease is a key factor driving the global microRNA market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “MicroRNA Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Product, Services miRNA cDNA Synthesis, miRNA Profiling & Purification, Next Generation Sequencing, Detection, miRNA Functional Studies, Micro Assays), By Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Inherited Disease) By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising demand for preventive care is expected to promote the growth of the global microRNA market.
Key Players Operating in The MicroRNA Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
- QIAGEN, Dharmacon
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Synlogic, GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Quantabio
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- and BioGenex
- and other players.
Increasing Demand for Preventive Care Will Boost Growth
The dynamic and transformative nature of MicroRNA therapeutics is likely to duel demand, which, will, in, turn aid growth of the global microRNA market. The rising demand for preventive care is also likely to enable growth of the global microRNA market. Furthermore, the launch of RG-012 by Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to escalate the global microRNA market shares. For instance, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. announced that their MicroRNA Therapeutic candidate called RG-012 for the Alport syndrome is on track as planned and was at the stage of initiation for Phase II clinical trials
MicroRNA Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Products
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Others
- Services
- Sample Collection
- Whole Blood
- Plasma
- Serum
- Others
- miRNA cDNA Synthesis
- miRNA Profiling & Purification
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Detection
- miRNA Functional Studies
- Real Time – PCR (RT-PCR)
- Micro Assays
- Others
By Application
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Neurological Disease
- Kidney Disease
- Infectious Disease
- Inherited Disease
- Others
By End User
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)