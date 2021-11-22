Railway Braking System Market Value Worth US$ 10,515.7 Million by 2027, Says The Insight Partners – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis

According to our latest market study on “Railway Braking System Market was valued at US$ 8,909.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,515.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.

In North America, companies offering railway braking systems and manufacturing rail vehicles, such as Webtac Corporation, Bombardier Inc., are contributing toward strengthening the regional railway sector, which, in turn, would drive the market. Any product development or R&D for the future development of rail transit would contribute toward the adoption of complementary systems including braking systems in the region.

Also, the growing significance of high-speed rail is another aspect projected to contribute toward the adoption of railway braking systems and thus, influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the concept of automated and driverless vehicles is consistently making a huge transition in transport systems. The idea of autonomous driving is making its entry into the railway sector. In Europe, automatic train operation is becoming the latest trend impacting the railway sector of the region. In October 2019, six German companies, led by Siemens Mobility, started a joint project named “Astrid” – Autonome Straßenbahn im Depot” (Autonomous Tram in Depot).

In this project, the participants would examine autonomous trams in the automated depot. Such projects in the field of automation would help in boosting the integration of systems, such as railway braking systems. CLEARLY is engaged in offering automatic train braking systems which work without having a train localization system and train location information.

COVID-19 Impact on Railway Braking System Market

North America is among the worst-hit regions by the COVID-19 pandemic. The US, Canada, and Mexico have witnessed a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 infected patients. This led the governments to impose lockdowns to limit human movement, thereby leading the manufacturing facilities to experience lower than usual production volumes.

The US has a well-established railway across the region. The shock of the emergence and spread of COVID-19 has traumatized the sector and has forced individuals to limit the use of rails. In addition, as the country is known for adopting technologies at an early phase, due to the pandemic situations, the technology sector also witnessed a decline in business. This has further impacted the integration of braking systems with advanced technologies.

In this new system, only one beacon connected to a signal is installed for detecting train speed. Moreover, embedded sensors are connected to the train braking system, which contributes in making the braking system more efficient.

The List of Companies – Railway Braking System Market

ABB Ltd.; akebono brake industry Co., Ltd; Alstom SA; Amsted Rail; DAKO-CZ, A.S; Frenoplast; Knorr-Bremse AG; NABTESCO CORPORATION; SABRE RAIL SERVICES LTD.; and Wabtec Corporation are among the key market players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players operating in the ecosystem were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global railway braking system market.

Railway Braking System Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

