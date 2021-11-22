Heavy-Duty Connector Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 2,411.1 Mn by 2027 at 6.4% CAGR: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The heavy-duty connector market accounted to US$ 1,477.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,411.1 Mn by 2027.

The connector industry plays a crucial role in facilitating seamless connectivity of power, signal, and data between numerous industrial systems, machinery, or components. Moreover, industrial connectors also play a pivotal role in ensuring the continuous operation of industrial systems to ensure uninterrupted industrial production.

Among these, the heavy-duty industrial connector is specially designed connector components that are durable as well as suitable for heavy-duty industrial applications. For instance, the heavy-duty connector features reliable connectivity solutions, even when the industrial systems are subjected to extreme mechanical stress, pressure, temperature, dust, and other external environmental conditions. As a result, the heavy-duty connectors (HDC) have profound scope applications across numerous industrial as well as commercial applications that deploy heavy-duty machinery.

Automation is gaining pace in a wide range of industries. With the widening functionality of equipment such as industrial robots, industries are further anticipated to accelerate the adoption of automation. Industries in developing countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea, are highly automating their processes.

Also, the increased focus on research and development has led to the development of highly automated equipment and machinery in various industries, especially manufacturing, oil & gas, among others. Thus, with the rising trend of modernization and transformation in various industries, the demand for heavy-duty connectors is expected to grow.

The various government initiatives, investments from the private sector, and growing need for a faster and efficient process have offered a huge scope to manufacturers for further increase in the adoption of new technologically advanced components. Furthermore, the increasing demand for components that offer efficient data, signal, or power transmission is expected to fuel the growth of the global heavy-duty connectors market during the forecast period.

The increasing scope of application for Heavy-Duty Connectors

The manufacturing and oil & gas industries are growing rapidly worldwide. China, the US, Japan, Germany, India, South Korea, the UAE, and the UK are several prominent countries with wide manufacturing and oil & gas industries. Economic growth worldwide has boosted developments in these industries. Also, the technological renaissance is changing the modern factory processes.

Governments of various countries are investing to set up manufacturing plants of these industries in their localities. The expansion of these industries is expected to boost the implementation of advanced technologies to enhance plant productivity, and further gain a competitive advantage and retain customer loyalty. Heavy-duty connectors are installed in various industries, including those mentioned above.

The use of these connectors reduces field wiring after equipment or vehicles leave the production floor. Also, they help increase productivity and reduce the risk associated with field wiring. Thus, the advantages provided by heavy-duty connectors in comparison with the traditional connectors used is driving the adoption of the heavy-duty connectors within the process lines of the manufacturing as well as oil & gas production units.

The List of Companies – Heavy-Duty Connector Market

Amphenol Sine Systems CHINA UTILITY ELECTRICAL CO., LTD HARTING Technology Group MOLEX, LLC PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG Smiths Interconnect Radiall VanSystem S.r.l TE Connectivity Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG Wieland Electric GmbH

Heavy-Duty Connector Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

