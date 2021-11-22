Sports Tracking Market Size and Share 2021, Global Business Opportunities, Developing Technologies, Trends, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by Regions 2028

The report on Sports Tracking Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global Sports Tracking Market over the period of 2021 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

The global Sports Tracking market is poised to grow at a high CAGR value. The report on Sports Tracking market provides a holistic approach on market value, size, forecast, latest trends, market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also includes vendor analysis of around 10 vendors.

Sports Tracking Market Report Key Competitor’s in the market, Key Players include: Beast Technologies S.r.l., Catapult Group, ChyronHego Corporation, Kinexon, Q-track, SPORTREC, Sports Tracking Technologies, SPT Group Pty Ltd., STATSports Group, Zebra Technologies

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for real-time data access by sports sector for performance enhancement of players coupled with the need to reduce on-field refereeing errors would drive the growth of sports tracking market during the forecast period. Advancements in the software technologies for tracking real-time information is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the sports tracking market.

The study includes a detailed analysis of the market with data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as pricing, profit, and competition. The report covers following areas:

Sports Tracking Market Sizing

Sports Tracking Market Forecast

Sports Tracking Market Industry Analysis

Sports have become highly competitive arena where fitness of individuals is of prime importance. Advanced technologies enable players to track their fitness levels as well as performance and thereby enable them to improve their performance.

Sports Tracking Market Report by Segmentation Type:

Optical-based tracking solution, Wearable tracking solution, Application-based tracking solution

Sports Tracking Market Report by Segmentation Application:

Individual Athletes, Team sports

Primary research includes interviews with various industry players and secondary research involves collection of data from company websites, government websites, paid data sources, and annual reports of companies. A top-down approach is used to determine figures for segments and these figures are counterbalanced with a bottom-up approach.

Market Segmentation

The global sports tracking market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and end-user. On the basis of solution, the sports tracking market is segmented optical-based tracking solution, wearable tracking solution, and application-based tracking solution. The sports tracking market on the basis of the component is classified into hardware and software. Based on end-user, the sports tracking market is segmented into individual athletes and team sports.

