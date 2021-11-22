Growth of Loyalty Management Market 2021 Rising Trend, Demand Opportunity and Detailed Outlook to 2028| Antavo Limited, Bond Brand Loyalty Inc, Capillary Technologies, Comarch SA

A report was released recently that sheds lots of light on the Loyalty Management Market. The report covers an overview of the industry along with a detailed explanation that provides a lot of insight. The report also analyses the production as well as management technology in various end-user industries. An in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, analysis of the competition and regional analysis that is very detailed have been included in the report of the Loyalty Management Market for the review period of 2021 – 2028.

Increasing focus on customer centric approach leads to offer multiple loyalty programs for customer retention, cross selling and to increase the customer penetration. Loyalty management is an important part of business that helps to elevate the company to a higher level. It enables enterprises to enhance customer loyalty and ultimately it leads to increase in sells and revenue. Under loyalty management enterprises offers various loyalty programs such as reward points, discounts, special product offers and gift vouchers across banking, grocery shopping, dining, and fuel purchasing. These enterprises face challenges to manage all the loyalty programs based on standard rules across different location to provide similar services for all customers. Therefore, software solution providers offer loyalty management software to manage all these programs with less amount of human intervention.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Loyalty Management Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the loyalty management market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading loyalty management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players

The report discusses the key players in the market who have provided a huge contribution in the growth of the Loyalty Management Market and dominate the market share. The report also provides information on the market revenue of the key players. The report provides insights into the strategies used by the key players in order to gain a strong base in the Loyalty Management Market.

The major players covered in Loyalty Management Markets:

Aimia Inc.

Antavo Limited

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.

Capillary Technologies

Comarch SA

Epsilon Data Management, LLC

ICF International Inc.

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Loyalty Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Loyalty Management market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Loyalty Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Loyalty Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Loyalty Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on component, the global loyalty management market is segmented into solution, services

On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, SMES

Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud, on-premises

Based on industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into automotive, BFSI, aviation, hospitality, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, others

Regional overview

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Loyalty Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Loyalty Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Loyalty Management application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology Loyalty Management market landscape Loyalty Management market – key market dynamics Loyalty Management market – global market analysis Loyalty Management market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – component Loyalty Management market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – industry vertical Loyalty Management market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis Industry landscape Loyalty Management market, key company profiles Appendix

