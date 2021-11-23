Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Vector Network Analyzer (VNA), VNA is a form of RF network analyzer widely used for RF design applications. A Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is a test system that enables the RF performance of radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices to be characterized in terms of network scattering parameters, or S parameters. The information provided by the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) is then used to ensure that the RF design of the circuit is optimized to provide the best performance. Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) are particularly useful items of RF test equipment.

Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) key players include Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, Advantest, The 41st Institute of CETC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by China and Europe, total have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, 0-10 GHz is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Communications, followed by Electronic Manufacturing, Automotive, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market

In 2020, the global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market size was US$ 355 million and it is expected to reach US$ 419.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Scope and Market Size

Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market is segmented into

0-10 GHz

10-50 GHz

Above 50 GHz

Segment by Application, the Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market is segmented into

Communications

Automotive

Electronic Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Share Analysis

Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) product introduction, recent developments, Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Anritsu

Advantest

The 41st Institute of CETC

Transcom Instruments

Copper Mountain Technologies

National Instrument

GS Instrument

OMICRON Lab

AWT Global

Chengdu Tianda Instrument

Nanjing PNA Instruments

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 0-10 GHz

1.2.3 10-50 GHz

1.2.4 Above 50 GHz

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communications

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronic Manufacturing

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022

