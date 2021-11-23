Global and Regional Cold Milling Machine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Cold Milling Machine market was valued at 943.97 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.39% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cold Milling Machine (also known as a cold planer, pavement planer, pavement recycler or rotomill is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, resulting in an even surface. The machine`s revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). The milling machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place (wind-rowed) to be removed at a later date or used in recycling. The global cold milling machine average price is in the decline trend, from 326 K $/unit in 2013 to 297 K $/unit in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The cold milling machine sales will reach about 3174 units in 2017 from 2623 units in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.88%. Europe is the largest consumption country of cold milling machine in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. European market took up about 38% the global market in 2017, followed by USA (24%), and China is followed with the share about 21%. Germany, USA, China, Italy, France and Sweden are now the key producers of cold milling machines. There are some producers with low price, poor quality products in China. Some of them bought core component from foreign enterprises, such as Caterpillar, Wirtgen, etc. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Wirtgen, CMI, Caterpillar, RoadTec, XCMG, Bomag, Huatong Kinetics, Sany, John Deere, Xi`an Hongda, SCMC, XRMC, Atlas Copco, LiuGong, XGMA, Dingsheng and Zoomlion are the key producers in the global cold milling machine market. Top ten took up about 90% of the global production in 2017. Wirtgen hold about half of the global market while CMI, Caterpillar, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well known suppliers around the world, and XCMG, Huatong Kinetics, Sany and Xi`an Hongda are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

By Market Verdor:

Wirtgen

CMI

Caterpillar

RoadTec

XCMG

Bomag

Huatong Kinetics

Sany

John Deere

Xi`an Hongda

SCMC

XRMC

Atlas Copco

LiuGong

XGMA

Dingsheng

Zoomlion

By Types:

Small Cold Milling Machine

Medium Cold Milling Machine

Large Cold Milling Machine

By Applications:

Asphalt Road

Concrete Road

