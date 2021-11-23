Laminated Busbar Market Growing at 7.8% CAGR to be Worth US$ 1,330.8 million by 2027: COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The latest market study on “Laminated Busbar Market is estimated to reach US$ 1,330.8 Mn by 2027 from US$ 737.7 Main 2019. The report includes a key understanding of the factors driving or restraining the market growth, along with highlighting the prominent players in the market with their recent developments.

Currently, automotive manufacturers are more inclined towards making automotive mobility more sustainable to reduce their impact on the environment. The major players in the automotive sector are focusing on investing in the production of electric vehicles. There have been notable collaborations in recent years between automakers and tech companies to develop technologically advanced electric vehicles.

For instance, in December 2019, Fiat Chrysler collaborated with PSA Group, a French automaker, to focus on the development of electric vehicles. With the changes in business strategies to introduce innovative technologies, the market is moving toward EV adaptation, which has compelled ICE vehicle manufacturers to shift their focus towards EVs with high voltage operating devices.

With the rapid growth in the automotive sector, car manufacturers are also becoming careful while selecting energy distribution technologies to avoid battery-related accidents. The development of electric car battery technology includes power capacity production, cell production, module production, and assembly of modules into the single battery pack.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Laminated Busbar Market

The COVID-19 is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in Asia Pacific countries. The consequence and impact is likely to worsening the coming months, and it totally depends on the spread of the virus. The governments of Asia Pacific countries are taking possible steps to control the viral transmission by announcing lockdown. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airports’ connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously projected growth prospects. This series of events is anticipated to negatively impact laminated busbarmarket growth in the year.

At present, the demand for an energy-efficient electric vehicle to reduce pollutions worldwide is increasing. Also, it is stated in the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) that auto manufacturers have announced more than US$ 150 Bn investments to achieve the production of 13 Mn electric vehicles in 2025.

The shifting trend of vehicles from old conventional automotive vehicles to electric vehicles demands an electric circuit system, which drives the growth of the laminated busbar market. Thus, rapid growth in the automotive industry and increasing investment in the production of electric vehicles is acting as an opportunity for the global laminated busbar market players to expand their businesses.

In terms of geography, Europe held the largest share of the laminated busbar market, followed by APAC and North America,in 2019. Further, Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027, the forecast period for the report. The market for laminated busbars has been segmented on the basis of conductor, insulation material, application, and geography.

The laminated busbar market based on the conductor is sub-segmented into aluminum and copper. The copper conductor segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the laminated busbar market during the forecast period. The laminated busbar market is based on insulation materials segmented into polyester film, heat-resistant fiber, epoxy powder coating, polyamide film, and epoxy glass.

The polyester film segment led the laminated busbar marketing 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period by registering the highest CAGR in the global market. Further, based on application, the market is segmented as datacenter, telecom, alternative energy, power electronics and SiC, transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others. The power electronics and SiC application segment held the largest share in 2019.

The List of Companies – Laminated Busbar Market



The major companies offering laminated busbar market worldwide include Amphenol Corporation, Electronic Systems Packaging LLC(ESP), Mersen SA, Methode Electronics Inc., OEM International Group, Rogers Corporation, Ryoden Kasei Co., Ltd, Storm Manufacturing Company, Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc., and Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd.

Laminated Busbar Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

