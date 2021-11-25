Utility Communication Market Worth US$ 35,138.1Mn by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The global utility communication market was valued at US$ 10,730.4Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 35,138.1Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 16.3% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Utility communication is a collection of technologies and tools used to organize various components of a complicated delivery system. It tracks and manages the grid facilities, tests network output, and provides information in real-time. Advancements in IT systems led to the creation of automated delivery networks for utilities (power, energy, etc.) to allow efficient operations of modern power systems.

This communication network allows for the effective and well-regulated transfer of resources such as power. The utility communication network is a double-sided communication channel that connects various data points through the system. To prevent an environment of fractured communications networks, utilities across the world are investing heavily to develop the infrastructure for reliable communication.

Its system supports demand response (DR), delivery automation (DA), and advanced metering system (AMI), powered by legislative mandates, government grants, and high energy inefficiency costs. The global market size for IoT is increasing significantly; this suggests that the scope of utility communication with respect to Industry 4.0 and IoT is rising. The demand for utility communications is growing subsequently with the increasing development of technology as the utilities seek to follow a progressive mode of data transmission.

The utility connectivity deals mainly with data transmission and networking technologies. However, data privacy issues might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Utility Communication Market

Coronavirus outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and The US are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~11, 33, 758confirmed cases and 62,784 total deaths globally. The coronavirus outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global information and communication technology industry is one of the major industry that is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns etc. as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries and it is also one of the worst affected countries.

The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electronic goods. The most striking effect of COVID-19 in the ICT sector was the cancelation of the Mobile World Congress scheduled to take place in Barcelona on 24-27 February. Companies such as Apple and Microsoft have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the information and communication technology industry in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

Further, the surge in renewable energy generation and distributed capital has resulted in the rapid growth of utility communication systems. Most countries focus on introducing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), which involves the installation and usage of smart meters and other electronic devices that allow for two-way communication and data transmission between end-users and utilities. The move from conventional metes to smart meters is driven by factors such as incorrect billing, theft and power misuse, late payments, and meter reading costs.

The List of Companies – Global Utility Communication Market

ABB Ltd FUJITSU LIMITED General Electric Company Honeywell International Inc OMICRON Electronics GmbH Rockwell Automation, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Tejas Networks Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Utility Communication Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

