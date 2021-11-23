2021 Crop Production Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Crop Production Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Crop Production industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Crop Production market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Crop production industry includes growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds by establishments such as farms, orchards, groves, greenhouses and nurseries.

Remote sensing is the newest technology which has an increased use in agriculture for its enduring properties of yield estimation and crop damage assessment. Remote sensing is the process of obtaining information about an object or area, without having any physical contact, typically from an aircraft or satellite. It is increasingly being adopted by farmers as it helps in crop identification, crop condition assessment and stress detection. It also helps in the identification of planting and harvesting dates along with pest and disease infestation, crop yield modelling and estimation, and soil moisture estimation and mapping. This results in reducing costs and time invested on fertilizers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Crop Production Market

The global Crop Production market size is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Dole Food

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Del Monte Pacific

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Crop Production Market by Types:

Vegetable Farming

Grain Farming

Greenhouse

Nursery And Flowers

Fruit And Nut Farming

General Crop Farming

Oilseed Farming

Crop Production Market by Applications:

Food And Beverages

Fodder

