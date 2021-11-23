2021 Legionella Testing Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Legionella Testing Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Legionella Testing industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Legionella Testing market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The incidence of pneumonia and related disorders is constantly rising due the contaminated environment. The rising incidence of Legionellosis will drive the market growth in the coming years, especially in the industrial sector.

The conventional bacterial testing is least preferred nowadays, since it is labor intensive and time consuming. Against the difficulties faced due to the conventional microbial testing methods, rapid automated tests are gaining popularity in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Legionella Testing Market

The global Legionella Testing market size is projected to reach USD 460.9 million by 2027, from USD 269.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Abbott

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Becton, Dickinson(BD)

BioMerieux

Eiken Chemical

Hologic

Pro-lab Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Takara Bio

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Legionella Testing Market by Types:

Microbial Culture

DFA Stain

PCR

Others

Legionella Testing Market by Applications:

Water Testing

IVD Testing

The study objectives of Legionella Testing Market report are:

To analyze and study the Legionella Testing Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Legionella Testing manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

