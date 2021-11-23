Wires And Cables Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments And Forecast 2027

The global wires and cables market is set to gain traction from the rising usage of renewable energy. Governments of various countries are also taking several initiatives for developing renewable power. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Wires and Cables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, and Extra-High Voltage), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Construction {Commercial and Residential}, IT & Telecommunication, Power Transmission and Distribution, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics {High Tech Products, Small Appliances, Household Appliances, White Goods, HVAC, and Others}, Manufacturing {Industrial Machinery and Others}, Automotive {Passenger Vehicles and Utility Vehicles}, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market size was USD 184.92 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 269.46 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 May Hamper Demand Backed by Lockdown in Developing Nations

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the complete halt of manufacturing processes worldwide. Developing countries, such as India and China are considered to be the major hubs for introducing advanced communication facilities, building smart infrastructure, and establishing new power plants. But, both these countries are under lockdown. It may obstruct the demand for wires and cables.

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Energy Worldwide to Aid Growth

The increasing urbanization across the globe is set to propel the demand for energy. The World Investment Report 2018 mentions that in 2017, Asia Pacific invested approximately USD 476 billion of inflow from foreign direct investment. The contributions were majorly given by Singapore and China. Hence, rising investments would also aid the wires and cables market growth in the coming years. However, the high prices of raw materials, especially copper, may hinder the demand for wire and cables.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Fueled by High Demand for Electricity

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 76.50 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. The rising investments by India and China for broadening their transmission & distribution networks would accelerate growth. Also, the high demand for electricity will spur growth in this region.

On the other hand, North America is likely to retain its second position because of the rising energy efficiency and renewable energy generation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), for instance, stated that in 2020, the total electricity generated in the U.S. by using renewables would reach 13%.

A list of all the renowned manufacturers operating in the global market for wires and cables:

Prysmian Group (Milan, Italy)

Southwire Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Nexans (Paris, France)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Fujikura Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Sumitomo Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Belden Inc. (Missouri, U.S.)

LS Cable & System (Anyang, South Korea)

KEI Industries Ltd (Delhi, India)

Cords Cable Industries Ltd. (Delhi, India)

Marlin Steel Wire Products LLC (Maryland, U.S.)

Amphenol (Connecticut, US)

Finolex Cables Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

Polycab (Maharashtra, India)

Encore Wire Corp (Texas, U.S.)

Process Mining Software Market to Reach USD 10,383.0 Million by 2028; Rising AI Implementation to Propel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

