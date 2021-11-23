Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe will be a major factor expanding the global “chronic kidney disease treatment market” in the forthcoming decade. Diabetes damages the small blood vessels all over the body. When the blood vessels in the kidneys get injured, the kidneys are unable to clean the blood properly, resulting in the body retaining excessive amount of water and salts, which then leads to weight gain. Nerve damage caused by diabetes can severely disturb urine functions. For example, bacteria can grow unimpeded and cause infection if you hold urine in the bladder for a long time. More importantly, the incidence of diabetes around the world is rising at a rapid rate. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), presently, there are about 463 million diabetics in the world. The IDF estimates that by 2045, this number will hit 700 million, given the unhealthy lifestyles majority of the people are leading today. Thus, steady diffusion of diabetes among the world populace will spike the demand for effective treatments for chronic kidney disease.

Growth in Global Geriatric Population to Fuel the Market

World population is ageing at an astonishing rate and old people typically suffer from complicated health disorders. Chronic kidney disease is one such disorder that is generally prevalent among the geriatric population owing to the high risk factors such as hypertension and cardiovascular conditions within this demographic. The UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) estimates that currently the world is home to 962 million people aged 60 and above; by 2050, the number of old people will cross the billion mark to reach 2.1 billion. More significantly, the DESA predicts that by 2030, aged people will outpace the number of children below the age of 10. This means that kidney disorders are likely spike in the next few decades, with the World Health Organization projecting that around 5.24 million people worldwide will receive dialysis by 2030. Since chronic conditions entail a huge economic burden, the demand for treatments and drugs for kidney disorders will surge in the upcoming years and lead the chronic kidney disease treatment market trends.

Industry Developments:

August 2019: GlaxoSmithKline submitted an application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to market daprodustat in the country. The product is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor designed to treat patients suffering from renal anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

March 2019: Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies submitted a new application to the US FDA for the approval of its supplemental drug, INVOKANA®. The drug is developed to treat chronic kidney disease in patients having type 2 diabetes and its efficacy was successfully tested by the company in the Phase 3 of its CREDENCE clinical study.

Asia-Pacific to Boast an Impressive CAGR; North America to Dominate

Among regions, North America is slated to command the chronic kidney disease treatment market share during the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of kidney diseases in the US. As per the statistics of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 15%, or 30 million, of Americans were suffering from chronic kidney conditions in 2017. In Asia-Pacific, the market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR on account of speedy spread of chronic disorders and aggressive government-led initiatives to make healthcare accessible to all sections of society.

Top manufactures of Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Allergan plc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

FibroGen Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

