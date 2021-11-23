Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Share, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook 2028

The global aircraft engine nacelle market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing air passenger traffic across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market, 2021-2028”.

Aircraft engine nacelles are the combination of numerous components such as composites, stainless steel, and others. There has been an increasing demand for aircraft engine nacelles from the aerospace and defense industry owing to the rising air passenger traffic around the world, which is projected to propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, the relatively high cost of associated to procure aircraft engine nacelle is anticipated to restrict the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the industries and businesses around the world. Further, due to the rising lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms, the demand for aircraft engine nacelle has decreased during this pandemic, posing challenges for the manufacturers in this market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is categorized into rear mounted nacelle, pylons under wing, clipped at wing, and others. Based on material, the market is divided into composites, titanium alloys, nickel chromium, stainless steel, and aluminum alloys. By application, the market is classified into civil jet aircraft, business jet aircraft, private jet aircraft, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints and trends influencing the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by market players to strengthen their position.

Drivers/Restraints:

Growing Investments in Aerospace Industry to Fuel the Market

Over the years, there have been increasing investments in the aerospace industry across the world by various governments due to the increasing number of passenger and defense aircrafts and rising defense strategies by several countries such as India, China, the US, the UK, and others. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market across several regions.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Presence of Key Companies to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the aircraft engine nacelle market share on account of the increasing presence of key aerospace companies in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow speedily in this market due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient and noise-reducing nacelles in the countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Production Capabilities to Feed Competition

The prominent companies in the aircraft engine nacelle market are focusing on increasing their production capabilities in this market due to the growing demand for aircraft nacelle from the aerospace and aviation industries worldwide. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to diversify their product portfolio and broaden their market presence.

Industry Development:

October 2020: Saertex and Safran had signed a contract for multiaxial carbon fiber fabrics. According to the contract SAERTEX is supplying the multiaxial carbon fiber fabrics for Safran to produce engine nacelles for several aircrafts by using the infusion technology.

List of Key Players Covered in the Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market Report:

Aernnova Aerospace S.A. (Spain),

Barnes Group Inc. (THE U.S.),

Bombardier (Canada),

GKN Aerospace Services Limited (The U.K.),

Leonardo SpA (Italy),

Nexcelle (THE U.S.),

Safran (France),

ST Engineering (Singapore),

Triumph Group (THE U.S.),

United Technologies Corporation (THE U.S.).

