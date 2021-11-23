Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global hospital acquired infections treatment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Infection Type (Bloodstream Infections, Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP), Urinary Tract Infection, Surgical-Site Infection, Gastrointestinal Infections), By Treatment (Antibacterial, Antiviral, Antifungal), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other hospital acquired infections treatment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

some of the key players in the Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market:

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Approval Of ZERBAXA® By The FDA Will Accelerate Growth

Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD launched it’s supplemental new drug ZERBAXA® after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The new drug will be used for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia along with ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) in patients 18 years and older. The infection is generally caused by the following susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms: Enterobacter cloacae, Escherichia coli, Haemophilus influenzae, Klebsiella oxytoca, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Serratia marcescens. The announcement of the new drug is predicted to boost the global hospital-acquired infections treatment growth owing to the drug’s properties to prevent serious and occasionally fatal hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions. Further, the approval of NUZYRA (omadacycline) by the FDA is expected to aid the global hospital-acquired infections treatment revenue.

For instance, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, received FDA approval to use NUZYRA (omadacycline) for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Moreover, FDA approval for the use of Avycaz is also predicted to contribute positively to hospital-acquired infections treatment market. For instance, Allergan received FDA approval to use Avycaz for the treatment of nosocomial pneumonia in patients aged 18 years or older.

Regional Analysis for Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Hospital Acquired Infections Treatment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

