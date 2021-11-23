Inactive Dried Yeast Market Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2029

The global inactive dried yeast market is projected to show high growth in the coming years, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% between 2019 and 2029. The demand from the animal feed industry is rising, giving impetus to the market. Usage of inactive dried yeast in animal feed improves its nutritional content and quality of the final product. This indicates the rising usage of inactive dried yeast in the animal feed industry. Along with that prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and cardiac arrests influence consumers to follow specific diets to minimize risk of such diseases. Whereas inactive dried yeast are low in sodium and salt-free products.

Key Takeaways from the Inactive Dried Yeast Market Study

The use of the internet, blogs and social media to access available information about various chemicals and ingredients is increasing. It is a consumer-driven trend since they are getting increasingly worried about the effects of ingredients present in food and cosmetic products. This is changing consumer’s buying pattern and behaviour. This has positively affected demand for natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Among various application segments, the usage of inactive dried yeast in the food and beverage industry is most common. Owing to the increasing health awareness and growing preference for a healthy diet with low fat, sugar, salt, and high protein content food, the demand for inactive dried yeast is expected to be more in the forecast period.

The global inactive dried yeast market has been segmented on the basis of form, in terms of which powder form holds the major share. However, in the coming years, the capsule form is expected to show optimistic growth due to its increasing use in different industries for multiple purposes.

Western Europe and North America are anticipated to dominate the global inactive dried yeast market in terms of value. The demand for inactive dried yeast is considerably high in Latin America, which is expected to show a high growth rate over the forecast period. Due to the increasing health consciousness among the people and their awareness regarding chemical ingredients and their effect on human health, the demand for inactive dried yeast is rising in Latin America.

“The market for inactive dried yeast is driven mainly by increasing consumption of natural and plant-based food. The market will therefore gain from the ongoing trend of vegan food. Additionally, the tendency of the consumer to adopt the Western style of food habits in emerging countries is increasing the opportunity for inactive dried yeast in the global market owing to the high usage of inactive dried yeast in the backing and confectionary.” says FMI report

Who is winning?

Some of the key players operating in the inactive dried yeast market Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand, Inc., Leiber GmbH, Bio Springer S.A., Associated British Foods Plc, Titan Biotech Limited, Tangshan Top Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Prosol S.p.A., Kormaprom LLC, Sojuz Produkt Pitaniya, Biorigin, Now Food, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd., and others.

Several leading market players are opening new units to expand their footprint and product portfolio. Along with that they are adapting new strategies to compete in the market. Besides this, partnership often allows them to gain a competitive advantage.

Angel Yeast announced the opening of the second factory in Egypt is expected to be operational. (Production capacity of 35,000 MT).

ICC Brazil and Lallemand Inc. entered into the partnership for research, development, and supply of inactive yeast products and derivatives from sugar cane ethanol. Supply of yeast cell wall products and yeast derivatives form ICC Brazil will be marketed under the Lallemand under its brand.

Biorigin announced to start the expansion plan of its production in Louisville, U.S. with US$ 3.5 Mn. Which will start in 2019. This venture will double the production capacity of its bio enhance line.

Get Valuable Insights into Inactive Dried Yeast Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Inactive Dried Yeast market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the inactive dried yeast market based on sales channel (B2B and B2C) based on the nature (organic and conventional Inactive dried yeast), based on fortification (fortified and unfortified) based on form (powder, flakes, tablets, and capsule) and based on application (food & beverages and dietary supplements) across seven major regions.

