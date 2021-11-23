Freeze Dried Fruits Market Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study has projected the freeze dried fruits market to rise at a positive rate through 2030. The rising demand in the the food & beverages industry will remain a chief growth driver. Freeze dried fruits come with extensive shelf-life without compromising on the nutritional value, which is why their consumption is rising especially among health conscious consumers.

Implementation of stringent regulations by international organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), mandating incorporation of credible labeling and others are catering to the growth of the market. For instance, in order to meet current and future FDA, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) is being incorporated by the manufacturers. GMP is a highly efficient system for ensuring that the products are produced and controlled according to quality standards which plays a vital role for the freeze dried fruits, to ascertain their nutritional values, qualities, and shelf-lives.

According to FMI, the global freeze dried fruits market is anticipated to grow at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030. FMI offers an exhaustive overview of the freeze dried fruits market, its growth drivers, and restraints.

Some of the key takeaways from the report are highlighted below-

Increasing demand for whole freeze dried fruits is expected to propel growth in the coming years

Orchid and citrus fruits such as kiwi, pear, peach, lemon, and others are recording high sales especially the demand for vitamin c enriched freeze dried fruits is rising significantly

Business-to-business (B2B) sales channels are highly sought-after within the market

North America will continue offering lucrative growth opportunities. It will remain the dominant freeze dried fruits market, trailed by Europe

“There is immense focus on food derived from natural resources. This has been encouraging market players to launch a variety of freeze dried fruits, comprising exotic & tropical fruits, orchard and citrus fruits, berries, and others. Also, they are increasingly eliminating synthetic flavors and preservatives and replacing them with natural flavors, and colors,” said an FMI analyst.

Focus on Health to Fuel Demand

Freeze dried fruits are rich in nutrients and low in calories which make them perfect fit for the weight-loss diet. Freeze dried fruits are often recommended to increase the fiber intake and reduce the risks of heart disease and colon cancer.

As more people are getting conscious about its health benefits, the demand for freeze dried fruits are growing exponentially. With the rapid surge in demand the conventional freeze dried fruits are expected to gain traction over the organic ones in the coming years due to its taste, varieties, and other characteristics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the food & beverages industry which is the key end user of freeze dried fruits market. Despite dwindling sales due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the market will grow in the near future.

Furthermore, the closing down of various sales channels such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, B2B sales channels, and others has declined the growth of the market.

With people adapting to the ‘new normal’ and commencement of vaccination process, the freeze dried fruits market is expected to recover soon, creating ample opportunities for the market players.

Who is Winning?

The presence of innumerable companies has rendered the global freeze dried fruits market highly competitive. As competition gets fiercer, market players have been focusing on launching a wide range of products starting from citrus fruits to tropical ones.

For instance, Kerry Group Plc has launched their extensive new range of freeze dried fruits, which meet the over-arching mega trends of sustainability and natural functionalities in the recent year. They are focusing on the crucial aspects such as fat reborn, digestive wellness, authenticity, energy, and others in order to provide better quality products.

Crispy Green has launched their new range of freeze dried fruits of wide varieties such as apple, strawberry, mango, banana, and others which are allergen-free, natural, and verified by SnackSafely™.

More Valuable Insights on Freeze Dried Fruits Market

In the latest report by Future Market Insights, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global freeze dried fruits market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth and scopes, the market is segmented on the basis of nature (organic, conventional), product type (whole, diced, powdered/granulated), end use (food & beverages products (breakfast cereals, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, nutritional bars & supplements, powdered beverages, snacks), retail (household)), fruit type (berries (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, cranberry, others), exotic & tropical fruits (mango, papaya, apple, guava, banana, cantaloupe), orchard & citrus fruits (kiwi, pear, peach, lemon, orange, grapefruits, others)), sales channel (B2B, B2C (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, food & drinks specialty store, independent small grocery store, online retail)), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA).