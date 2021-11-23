Cardiac Biomarkers Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2027

The acute coronary syndrome sub-segment under application segment is projected to dominate the global “cardiac biomarkers market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to a rise in the investment by various health institutes in biomarker testing for early detection of the disease. This information is given in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Troponin, Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), Myoglobin), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Homecare Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2026.
Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott
- Becton
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Dickinson and Company
- bioMérieux SA
- Other key market players
Cardiac Biomarkers Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Troponin
- Creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB)
- B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), and N-terminal pro b-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP)
- Myoglobin
- Others
By Application
- Acute Coronary Syndrome
- Myocardial Infarction
- Congestive Heart Failure
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Homecare Settings
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
