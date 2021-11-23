Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share And Development By 2027

The global skin cancer treatment market size is projected to reach USD 14.55 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing prevalence of non-melanoma cancer across the world will have a huge impact on market growth.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Skin Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Melanoma and Non-Melanoma), By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 8.19 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2027.

Skin cancer is a serious form of disorder that normally affects the part of the skin that is exposed to the sun. The severity of the disease has led to an emphasis on early detection and treatment. As a result, there is a huge awareness regarding the ways to prevent the diseases as well as the options available for treatment. Increasing number of regulatory approvals for treatment options associated with the disease will emerge in favor of market growth.

The high prevalence of skin cancer across the world will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in this market. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, 1 in every 5 people in the United States suffers from skin cancer. The numerous treatment options associated with the disease, including immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy will favor growth of the skin cancer treatment market in the coming years.

List of companies profiled in the Skin Cancer Treatment Market report:

Merck & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other prominent players

Skin Cancer Treatment Market Segmentations:

By Disease Indication

• Melanoma

• Non-melanoma

By Therapy

• Immunotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Radiation Therapy

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

