Gaming Market Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights™, The global gaming market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 545.98 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% between 2021 and 2028.

The gaming market is fragmented by major companies that are focusing on maintaining their presence. They are doing so by proactively investing in R&D activities to develop engaging online video games. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain a stronghold that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Online video games have become more prevalent in recent years.

Most people find online games attractive and a modest way to find free time from their hectic schedules. Moreover, during the pandemic, the inclination toward gaming increased dramatically. Many companies such as Nintendo and Tencent witnessed an increase in their sales during the first quarter. The former showcased a profit of 41%, as it sold many of its games digitally. The demand for online games will be persistent in upcoming years, and this market is anticipated to boom during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gaming-market-105730

Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

Driving Factor

Rising Youth Employment to Spur Demand for Video Games

The rising millennial youth population is expected to drive the gaming market growth. For instance, a report from the American Association of Advertising Agencies.Org, published in February 2019, mentioned that the generation z population plays games daily. Their number is higher than that of millennials by 84%. Moreover, rising disposable income is resulting in a higher consumption rate of video games. For instance, the data released by the World Bank.Org, states that the global youth unemployment in 2018 is 15.19% which is a decline from 15.37 % from its prior year.

Market Segmentation:

Based on game type, the market is divided into shooter, action, sports, role-playing, and others.

Based on game type, the shooter segment held a gaming market share of about 23.35% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience considerable growth since it provides 3D realistic graphics. It makes players experience a whole new experience of the virtual world. This fascinating atmosphere provided by battle games is driving the segment market.

By device, it is segmented into PC/MMO, tablet, mobile phone, TV/console. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into male and female. Finally, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa based on region.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Remain at Forefront Backed by Rising Urban Population

Asia Pacific – The region is expected to hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rapid growth in the urban population. The rising awareness about trending video games is helping the market to thrive in the region. The report from World Bank.Org data suggests that in 2019 the urban population of the East Asia Pacific was 59.887 % which rose from 59.053 % from the previous year. The regional market stood at USD 86.96 billion in 2020.

North America – The rising number of children with their smart devices is surging the market. For instance, the data released by the National Public Radio.Org in October 2019 stated that more than half of the children in America possess their smartphones.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gaming-market-105730

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Gaming Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others By Device Type (Value) PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console By End-User (Value) Male Female By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Gaming Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others By Device Type (Value) PC/MMO Tablet Mobile Phone TV/Console By End-User (Value) Male Female By Country (Value) U.S By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others Canada By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others Mexico By Game Type (Value) Shooter Action Sports Role Playing Others



TOC Continued…!

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Gaming Market:

Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)

Nintendo Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan)

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (Espoo, Finland)

Nvidia Corporation (California, United States)

Valve Corporation (Washington, United States)

PlayJam Ltd (London, United Kingdom)

Electronic Arts Inc (California, United States)

Sony Group Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (Tokyo, Japan)

Activision Blizzard, Inc (California, United States)

Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/gaming-market-105730

View Related News:

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/45262759/frozen-yogurt-market-size-growth-2021-global-companies-consumption-drivers-top-leading-countries-trends-forces-analysis-revenue-challenges-and-global

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/45262919/sportswear-market-2021-share-analysis-by-growth-opportunity-trends-regional-analysis-demand-research-methodology-by-2028-with-top-growth-companies

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/45263015/skincare-market-2021-cagr-status-detailed-analysis-of-top-manufacturers-competitive-landscape-and-future-dynamics-till-2028-with-dominant-sectors-and

https://www.wtnzfox43.com/story/45263032/hand-wash-market-2021-industry-demand-outlook-leading-players-with-top-countries-analysis-business-opportunity-recent-developments-upcoming-trends

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Frozen-Yogurt-Market-Size-Growth-2021-Global-Companies-Consumption-Drivers-Top-Leading-Countries-Trends-Forces-Analysis-Revenue-Challenges-and-Global-Forecast-to-2028_14749561

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Sportswear-Market-2021-Share-Analysis-by-Growth-Opportunity-Trends-Regional-Analysis-Demand-Research-Methodology-by-2028-with-Top-Growth-Companies_14749708

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Skincare-Market-2021-CAGR-Status-Detailed-Analysis-of-Top-Manufacturers-Competitive-Landscape-and-Future-Dynamics-till-2028-with-Dominant-Sectors-and-Countries-Data_14749792

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Hand-Wash-Market-2021-Industry-Demand-Outlook-Leading-Players-with-Top-Countries-Analysis-Business-Opportunity-Recent-Developments-Upcoming-Trends-and-Future-Expansion-Strategies_14749809

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd