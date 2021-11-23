Electric Parasol Heaters Market Share 2021 Industry Outlook, Global Size, Business Strategies, Product Demand, Forecast 2027

Global “Electric Parasol Heaters Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.
COVID-19 impact on the market
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.
COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Electric Parasol Heaters are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Electric Parasol Heaters Market Report are: –
- Bond Manufacturing
- AZ Patio Heaters
- AmazonBasics
- Napoleon
- Blue Rhino
- Lava Heat Italia
- Bromic Group
- Dayva
- Infratech
- Lynx Grills
- Solaira
- Infrared Dynamics
- Symo Parasols
- Fire Sense
The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Electric Parasol Heaters market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Electric Parasol Heaters market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.
Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Market Segmentation:
The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Large-sized
- Medium-sized
- Small-sized
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Commercial
- Residential
Region Segmentation
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
What are the Key Factors Covered in this Electric Parasol Heaters Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive Electric Parasol Heaters market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the Electric Parasol Heaters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the Electric Parasol Heaters market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Parasol Heaters market vendors
Detailed TOC of Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Research Report 2021
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Parasol Heaters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Large-sized
1.2.3 Medium-sized
1.2.4 Small-sized
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Electric Parasol Heaters Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Electric Parasol Heaters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Electric Parasol Heaters Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Electric Parasol Heaters Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Electric Parasol Heaters Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Electric Parasol Heaters Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Parasol Heaters Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Parasol Heaters Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Electric Parasol Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Electric Parasol Heaters Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Electric Parasol Heaters Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electric Parasol Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Electric Parasol Heaters Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Electric Parasol Heaters Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Electric Parasol Heaters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Electric Parasol Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Parasol Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Electric Parasol Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Electric Parasol Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Parasol Heaters Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Parasol Heaters Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Parasol Heaters Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Parasol Heaters Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bond Manufacturing
12.1.1 Bond Manufacturing Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bond Manufacturing Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bond Manufacturing Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bond Manufacturing Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.1.5 Bond Manufacturing Recent Development
12.2 AZ Patio Heaters
12.2.1 AZ Patio Heaters Corporation Information
12.2.2 AZ Patio Heaters Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 AZ Patio Heaters Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AZ Patio Heaters Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.2.5 AZ Patio Heaters Recent Development
12.3 AmazonBasics
12.3.1 AmazonBasics Corporation Information
12.3.2 AmazonBasics Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 AmazonBasics Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AmazonBasics Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.3.5 AmazonBasics Recent Development
12.4 Napoleon
12.4.1 Napoleon Corporation Information
12.4.2 Napoleon Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Napoleon Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Napoleon Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.4.5 Napoleon Recent Development
12.5 Blue Rhino
12.5.1 Blue Rhino Corporation Information
12.5.2 Blue Rhino Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Blue Rhino Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Blue Rhino Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.5.5 Blue Rhino Recent Development
12.6 Lava Heat Italia
12.6.1 Lava Heat Italia Corporation Information
12.6.2 Lava Heat Italia Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Lava Heat Italia Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Lava Heat Italia Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.6.5 Lava Heat Italia Recent Development
12.7 Bromic Group
12.7.1 Bromic Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bromic Group Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Bromic Group Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Bromic Group Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.7.5 Bromic Group Recent Development
12.8 Dayva
12.8.1 Dayva Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dayva Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dayva Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Dayva Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.8.5 Dayva Recent Development
12.9 Infratech
12.9.1 Infratech Corporation Information
12.9.2 Infratech Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Infratech Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Infratech Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.9.5 Infratech Recent Development
12.10 Lynx Grills
12.10.1 Lynx Grills Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lynx Grills Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Lynx Grills Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Lynx Grills Electric Parasol Heaters Products Offered
12.10.5 Lynx Grills Recent Development
12.12 Infrared Dynamics
12.12.1 Infrared Dynamics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Infrared Dynamics Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Infrared Dynamics Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Infrared Dynamics Products Offered
12.12.5 Infrared Dynamics Recent Development
12.13 Symo Parasols
12.13.1 Symo Parasols Corporation Information
12.13.2 Symo Parasols Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Symo Parasols Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Symo Parasols Products Offered
12.13.5 Symo Parasols Recent Development
12.14 Fire Sense
12.14.1 Fire Sense Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fire Sense Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Fire Sense Electric Parasol Heaters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Fire Sense Products Offered
12.14.5 Fire Sense Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Electric Parasol Heaters Industry Trends
13.2 Electric Parasol Heaters Market Drivers
13.3 Electric Parasol Heaters Market Challenges
13.4 Electric Parasol Heaters Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Electric Parasol Heaters Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
