Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Data center life cycle services facilitates the activities that support the projects and operation of a data center, which provides processing, storage, networking, management and the distribution of data within an enterprise. They are of two categories namely, services provided to a data center and services provided from a data center.

Major factors driving the data center life cycle services market are reduction of costs by eliminating manual checks of servers and Others data center assets. It also provides increased efficiency and productivity, and decreased human efforts. The growing data and storage requirement increases the associated data center assets and costs. In order to minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are developing more scalable and efficient data center management solutions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market

The global Data Center Life Cycle Services market size is projected to reach US$ 6433.3 million by 2027, from US$ 3524.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Scope and Market Size

Data Center Life Cycle Services market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Center Life Cycle Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Segment by Application

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Schneider Electric

HP

IBM

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Optimum Path

Raritan

Broadcom

FieldView Solutions

Huawei Technologies

