Global and Regional Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market was valued at 2772.19 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.56% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) is a premium form of DRI that has been compacted at a temperature greater than 650? C at time of compaction and has a density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic metre (5,000 kg/m3). HBI was developed as a product in order to overcome the problems associated with shipping and handling of DRI – due to the process of compaction it is very much less porous and therefore very much less reactive than DRI and does not suffer from the risk of self-heating associated with DRI. Hot briquetted iron (HBI) is a form of direct reduced iron (DRI) with high iron content (>90%), high density greater than 5,000 kilograms per cubic meter, and has compaction temperature greater than 650?C. HBI is produced by reducing iron ore with natural gas in the form of briquettes. These briquettes are produced using the fluid bed process under temperature of 700? C and high pressing forces. HBI is used as a supplement scrap for electric furnace steel mills and pig iron. The classification of Hot briquetted iron includes Fe Content 90-92% and Fe Content >92%. The proportion of Fe Content 90-92% in 2018 is about 77%. Hot briquetted iron is application in Electric Arc Furnaces, Blast Furnaces, and Basic Oxygen Furnaces. The most of Hot briquetted iron is used in Electric Arc Furnaces, and the market share in 2018 is about 76%. Rising demand for HBI to overcome problems associated with DRI during shipping and handling is driving the global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market. Compaction process of HBI is less porous and reactive than DRI; therefore, it does not create self-heating issues. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the demand for global hot briquetted iron (HBI) market during the forecast period. Additionally, most manufacturers of steel across the globe are shifting their modes of production of steel from traditional blast furnace technology to electric furnace process due to increasing environmental pollution.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-regional-hot-briquetted-iron-market-2021-2027-367

By Market Verdors:

Metalloinvest

Orinoco Iron

Voestalpine

Jindal Shadeed

Qatar Steel

Essar Steel

Lisco

Comsigua

Lion Group

JSW Steel

By Types:

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

By Applications:

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-regional-hot-briquetted-iron-market-2021-2027-367

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) (Volume and Valu

If You Have Any Question Related To This Report Contact Us @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/enquire-now/global-regional-hot-briquetted-iron-market-2021-2027-367

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store