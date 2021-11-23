Global and Regional Ductile Iron Pipe Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

The global Ductile Iron Pipe market was valued at 700.07 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.65% from 2020 to 2027, based on our Researcher newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc. The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people`s requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

Rizhao Zhufu

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

By Types:

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

By Applications:

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

