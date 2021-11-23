Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Exxon Mobil, Total, Shell

Los Angeles, United State: The Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Research Report: Exxon Mobil, Total, Shell, BP, CNPC, Chevron, Sinopec Group, Reliance Industries, Idemitsu Kosan, Flint Hills Resources, YPF, Novatek

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market by Type: Electric Resistance Welding (ERW) Pipes, Spiral Submerged Arc Welded (SSAW) Pipes, Longitudinally Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) Pipes, Others

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market by Application: Aromatics, Petrochemical Industry, Others

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market in the next five years?

Which segment will take the lead in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market?

What is the average manufacturing cost?

What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market?

Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market?

Which company will show dominance in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks market?

Table of Contents

1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks

1.2 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Naphtha

1.2.3 Gas-Oil

1.3 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aromatics

1.3.3 Petrochemical Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production

3.4.1 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production

3.5.1 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production

3.6.1 China Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production

3.7.1 Japan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Exxon Mobil

7.1.1 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.1.2 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Exxon Mobil Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Exxon Mobil Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Total

7.2.1 Total Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.2.2 Total Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Total Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Total Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Total Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Shell

7.3.1 Shell Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shell Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Shell Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Shell Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Shell Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BP

7.4.1 BP Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.4.2 BP Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BP Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BP Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BP Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CNPC

7.5.1 CNPC Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.5.2 CNPC Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CNPC Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Chevron

7.6.1 Chevron Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chevron Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Chevron Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Chevron Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Chevron Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sinopec Group

7.7.1 Sinopec Group Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sinopec Group Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sinopec Group Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sinopec Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sinopec Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Reliance Industries

7.8.1 Reliance Industries Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.8.2 Reliance Industries Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Reliance Industries Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Reliance Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Idemitsu Kosan

7.9.1 Idemitsu Kosan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.9.2 Idemitsu Kosan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Idemitsu Kosan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Idemitsu Kosan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Flint Hills Resources

7.10.1 Flint Hills Resources Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.10.2 Flint Hills Resources Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Flint Hills Resources Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Flint Hills Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 YPF

7.11.1 YPF Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.11.2 YPF Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.11.3 YPF Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 YPF Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 YPF Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Novatek

7.12.1 Novatek Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Corporation Information

7.12.2 Novatek Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Novatek Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Novatek Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Novatek Recent Developments/Updates

8 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks

8.4 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Distributors List

9.3 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Industry Trends

10.2 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Growth Drivers

10.3 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Challenges

10.4 Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Petroleum Liquid Feedstocks by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

