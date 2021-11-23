Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Worth US$ 11,204.7 million in 2027

The Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market was valued at US$ 4,034.4 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 11,204.7 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Prenatal genetic testing is performed during the pregnancy for the diagnosis of the diseases or detection of specific genetic abnormalities before 8 to 10 weeks of gestation and also helps to determine the sex of the fetus. Most of the prenatal genetic tests use a blood sample from the mother for conduction of various screens. Diagnostic methods are more effective, accurate, and a preferred option for the detection of chromosome abnormalities as compared to the screening methods. The growth of the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of genetic diseases among infants, supportive government for promoting the use of prenatal and newborn testing and increasing birth rate. However, risk associated with prenatal genetic tests is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Top Key Players:

Abbott

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Ravgen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.

Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Berry Gene

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – by Product

Diagnostic

Spectrophotometer

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization

Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Screening

Maternal Serum Screening

Chronic Villus Sampling

Amniocentesis

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – by Disease Indication

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Phenylketonuria

Other Diseases

Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – by End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Other End Users

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘PRENATAL AND NEWBORN GENETIC TESTING Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Chapter Details of Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Landscape

Part 04: Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Sizing

Part 05: Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

