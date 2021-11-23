Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed), Rohm Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics N.V.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed), Rohm Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., On Semiconductor, General Electric, United Silicon Carbide, Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Monolith Semiconductor Inc., Ascatron AB, Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L.

Market Segmentation by Product:

SiC MOSFET

SiC Diode

SIC Module



Market Segmentation by Application:

Lighting Control

Industrial Motor Drive

Flame Detector

EV Motor Drive

EV Charging

Electronic Combat System

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Others



The Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices

1.2 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 SiC MOSFET

1.2.3 SiC Diode

1.2.4 SIC Module

1.3 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Lighting Control

1.3.3 Industrial Motor Drive

1.3.4 Flame Detector

1.3.5 EV Motor Drive

1.3.6 EV Charging

1.3.7 Electronic Combat System

1.3.8 Wind Energy

1.3.9 Solar Energy

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production

3.6.1 China Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Infineon Technologies AG

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Infineon Technologies AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed)

7.2.1 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cree Inc. (Wolfspeed) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Rohm Semiconductor

7.3.1 Rohm Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rohm Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Rohm Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Rohm Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Rohm Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

7.4.1 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 On Semiconductor

7.6.1 On Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.6.2 On Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.6.3 On Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 On Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 On Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 General Electric

7.7.1 General Electric Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.7.2 General Electric Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.7.3 General Electric Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 General Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 General Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 United Silicon Carbide, Inc.

7.8.1 United Silicon Carbide, Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.8.2 United Silicon Carbide, Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.8.3 United Silicon Carbide, Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 United Silicon Carbide, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 United Silicon Carbide, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

7.9.1 Genesic Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.9.2 Genesic Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Genesic Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Genesic Semiconductor Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Genesic Semiconductor Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.10.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.10.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Monolith Semiconductor Inc.

7.11.1 Monolith Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.11.2 Monolith Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Monolith Semiconductor Inc. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Monolith Semiconductor Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Monolith Semiconductor Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ascatron AB

7.12.1 Ascatron AB Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ascatron AB Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ascatron AB Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ascatron AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ascatron AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L.

7.13.1 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Corporation Information

7.13.2 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L. Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Pilegrowth Tech S.R.L. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices

8.4 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Industry Trends

10.2 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Growth Drivers

10.3 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Challenges

10.4 Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide Discrete Devices by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”