High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany)

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Performance Thermoplastic Composite report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany), Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands), TPI Composites (US), Owens Corning Corporation (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), BASF SE (Germany)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Fiber Composites

S-glass Composites

Aramid Fiber Composites

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Pressure Vessel

Wind Turbine

Medical

Construction

Others



The High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite

1.2 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.2.3 S-glass Composites

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber Composites

1.2.5 Others

1.3 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Pressure Vessel

1.3.5 Wind Turbine

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production

3.4.1 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production

3.5.1 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production

3.6.1 China High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production

3.7.1 Japan High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

7.1.1 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Hexcel Corporation (US)

7.2.1 Hexcel Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hexcel Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Hexcel Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Hexcel Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Hexcel Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

7.3.1 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.3.2 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Solvay S.A. (Belgium) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany)

7.4.1 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.4.2 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SGL Group-The Carbon Company (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands)

7.5.1 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.5.2 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Koninklijke TenCate NV (Netherlands) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 TPI Composites (US)

7.6.1 TPI Composites (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.6.2 TPI Composites (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.6.3 TPI Composites (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 TPI Composites (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 TPI Composites (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Owens Corning Corporation (US)

7.7.1 Owens Corning Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Owens Corning Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Owens Corning Corporation (US) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Owens Corning Corporation (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Owens Corning Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Teijin Limited (Japan)

7.8.1 Teijin Limited (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.8.2 Teijin Limited (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Teijin Limited (Japan) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Teijin Limited (Japan) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Teijin Limited (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 BASF SE (Germany)

7.9.1 BASF SE (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Corporation Information

7.9.2 BASF SE (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Product Portfolio

7.9.3 BASF SE (Germany) High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 BASF SE (Germany) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 BASF SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite

8.4 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Distributors List

9.3 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Industry Trends

10.2 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Growth Drivers

10.3 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Challenges

10.4 High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Performance Thermoplastic Composite Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Performance Thermoplastic Composite by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

