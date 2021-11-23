Planetary Gear Motor Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Eaton Corporation PLC., Siemens AG, ABB, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Planetary Gear Motor Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Planetary Gear Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Planetary Gear Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Planetary Gear Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Planetary Gear Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Planetary Gear Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Planetary Gear Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eaton Corporation PLC., Siemens AG, ABB, Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg, Winergy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A., Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A., China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., Elecon Engineering Company Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Bauer Gear Motor GmbH, Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Up to 7.5 kW

7.5 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Construction

Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

Chemicals, Rubber, & Plastics

Marine

Others



The Planetary Gear Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Planetary Gear Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Planetary Gear Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Planetary Gear Motor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Planetary Gear Motor

1.2 Planetary Gear Motor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Up to 7.5 kW

1.2.3 7.5 kW to 75 kW

1.2.4 Above 75 kW

1.3 Planetary Gear Motor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Power Generation (Excluding Wind Power)

1.3.5 Chemicals, Rubber, & Plastics

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Planetary Gear Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Planetary Gear Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Planetary Gear Motor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Planetary Gear Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Planetary Gear Motor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Planetary Gear Motor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Planetary Gear Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Planetary Gear Motor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Planetary Gear Motor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Planetary Gear Motor Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Planetary Gear Motor Production

3.4.1 North America Planetary Gear Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Production

3.5.1 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Planetary Gear Motor Production

3.6.1 China Planetary Gear Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Planetary Gear Motor Production

3.7.1 Japan Planetary Gear Motor Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Planetary Gear Motor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Planetary Gear Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Planetary Gear Motor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Eaton Corporation PLC.

7.1.1 Eaton Corporation PLC. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Eaton Corporation PLC. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Eaton Corporation PLC. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Eaton Corporation PLC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Eaton Corporation PLC. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Siemens AG

7.2.1 Siemens AG Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Siemens AG Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Siemens AG Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ABB Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg

7.4.1 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Sew-Eurodrive GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Winergy

7.5.1 Winergy Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Winergy Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Winergy Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Winergy Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Winergy Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

7.6.1 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A.

7.7.1 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Brevini Power Transmission S.P.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.8.2 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd.

7.9.1 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Emerson Electric Co.

7.10.1 Emerson Electric Co. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.10.2 Emerson Electric Co. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Emerson Electric Co. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Emerson Electric Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

7.11.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

7.12.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

7.13.1 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Bauer Gear Motor GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH

7.14.1 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Watt Drive Antriebstechnik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

8 Planetary Gear Motor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Planetary Gear Motor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Planetary Gear Motor

8.4 Planetary Gear Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Planetary Gear Motor Distributors List

9.3 Planetary Gear Motor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Planetary Gear Motor Industry Trends

10.2 Planetary Gear Motor Growth Drivers

10.3 Planetary Gear Motor Market Challenges

10.4 Planetary Gear Motor Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Planetary Gear Motor by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Planetary Gear Motor Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Planetary Gear Motor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gear Motor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gear Motor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gear Motor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gear Motor by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Planetary Gear Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Planetary Gear Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Planetary Gear Motor by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Planetary Gear Motor by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

